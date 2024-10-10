Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant In Chattanooga

Daniel Lindley, Chattanooga’s first and six-time James Beard Award nominee, is set to unveil his newest concept, 2nd American Restaurant, a follow-up to his acclaimed Nashville restaurant, 5th & Taylor American Restaurant.

2nd will open Monday, October 14 at 1601 Cowart St. in Chattanooga’s Southside, housed in a historic early 20th-century brick building, formerly used for manufacturing machine fittings.

Lindley has spent the past two years visioning and designing the space, with a focus on creating a thoughtful, familial dining experience.

The dining room and bar feature significant artistic elements, including a life-size sculpture of Elizabeth "Quatie" Ross, wife of Cherokee Chief John Ross, by artist George Dawnay, and a massive mural by Chattanooga based artist Mia Bergeron. Both pieces have powerful stories and came to life as a result of the restaurateur's desire to share and highlight stories of sacrifice.

“After years of success with 5th & Taylor in Nashville, it felt important to bring this concept to my hometown of Chattanooga, in my longtime neighborhood,” says Lindley. “I have always disliked that American cuisine is often referred to as ‘melting pot cuisine,’ thus lacking any meaningful identity. I feel my American restaurant concepts bring acknowledgement to our shared food experience, at home, and a definition of what it can be in a restaurant setting. I am thrilled to be doing this concept a second time.

Joining Lindley at the helm of 2nd, as Executive Chef, is long time friend and former colleague, Kenny Burnap, as well as current Alleia and 5th & Taylor Culinary Director, Rebecca Barron. The three chefs worked together for many years at St. John’s Restaurant, where Lindley was chef and owner for 14 years. Chef Barron also received a James Beard Foundation nomination for Best Chef Southeast while at St. John’s.

To make reservations, go to 2ndamerican.com