Chef Marc Holder Showcases Passion And Fusion At Smoke On The River

Chef Marc Holder isn’t slowing down and definitely not holding back.

Holder opened Flame and Flavor Deli and Catering on Dec. 10, 2024, and this month he brought his Sicilian and Appalachian fusion cuisine to Smoke on the River, now open inside the Naked River Brewing Company.

Holder did all this while still successfully running a food and beverage management company that provides concession food and drinks for the Red Wolves games at CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge.

In January Naked River Brewing Company owners, Jake and Elizabeth Raulston announced that the group that was managing the brewery and restaurant had left. They were determined to reopen and were trying to regain control of the building and licenses. Holder said his friend knew the owners and reached out to him.

“When this space was vacated, he called me and asked if I had any interest in helping out running the restaurant side,” Holder said. “I was like yeah of course. It kind of worked out perfectly. So, I came in and in 10 days I wrote a menu staffed a restaurant and got it open.”

You can tell by his passion and the way he smiles while talking about the restaurant that cooking and pleasing people’s palates is something he enjoys. His family ignited his passion for cooking. They immigrated to the U.S. from Sicily. Holder has been in the kitchen since the age of 13.

“I started in a dish pit in a pizzeria in Long Island,” he said. “I have 24 years of experience in the industry just counting me. My upper echelon, my corporate chefs, have over 100 years of experience between us. So, we've been doing this for a long time. I've worked in seven different cities. I've worked in Manhattan, Orlando. I've worked in Huntsville, here in Chattanooga. I moved to different cities to learn different styles of cooking. I moved here to learn how to barbecue. I've been here about 15 years now, but I've been everywhere. I bring a lot of that knowledge here to create this beautiful fusion of food. We love food. We have a passion for it. This is what I've done my entire life.”

Every item on the menu is made from scratch by Holder and his talented team of chefs. Holder describes his Sicilian and Appalachian fusion as a cuisine specific to the Scenic City.

“You're going to look for your collard greens, your barbecue, your smoked meats and stuff like that,” he said. “The best way that we can describe it is to imagine a pulled pork ravioli with a rosemary bechamel. That's what we pretty much tell everyone, think pasta with smoked meat.”

Their top seller is the Sicilian smash burger.

“Hands down,” he said. “It's my Nona's meatball recipe. We smash it down into a burger patty, topped with provolone and a 12 -hour marinara sauce, all on an onion bun with garlic confit oil.”

The Hillbilly sushi appetizer is sure to become an immediate crowd pleaser.

“Chef Jesse and I had created that probably a decade ago,” Holder said. “We smoke our pork butts and cool them down. We mix them with a house-made South Carolina vinegar sauce that I created, as well as smoked cheddar and bacon bits. And then we roll a third of a cup into every egg roll. We deep-fry them and we cut them into little rings to look like sushi. And then we dress them with our house-made barbecue sauce, green onions, and house-made pickled red onions.”

Another specialty is their house-made chicharrones which are light and crispy and dusted in his “Cheech,” rub.