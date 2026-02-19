Chickamauga's Railhead Station Restaurant Is An Instant Local Hangout

Residents of Chickamauga have embraced their newest eatery: Railhead Station.

Located off Gordon Street, where Phil’s Primetime Pizza used to be, the new restaurant is owned and operated by restaurateur Charlie Eich, who also owns River Drifters and Cesario’s Pizza.

The food at Railhead Station features hearty hot and cold sandwiches, smoked meats, salads, and pasta bowls. Eich described it as, “A smokehouse with an Italian accent.”

It officially opened on Jan. 12, 2026, and so far, it’s been a hit. Each time I visited the place it was packed. People either waited for a table to open, sat at the bar, or took their meal to go and ate outside at the tables at the common area.

The menu celebrates Eich’s Italian heritage combined with classic southern sandwiches featuring smoked brisket, pork belly, and tenderloin, his Nonna’s house made meatballs, salami, Mortadella and Capicola.

His fire box sandwiches all feature meats smoked in-house. On my first visit I ordered the Battlefield Beef Sandwich. House smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, honey bourbon barbeque sauce, horseradish aioli, and crispy fried onions in a buttery Brioche bun.

It was messy in the best way possible. I probably used twenty napkins or more, but it was delicious. The brisket was tender and smoked to perfection. This is one of those sandwiches that has you licking your fingers after each bite. The bonus was those crispy bits of fried onions complementing the pull-apart beef.

On a subsequent visit, I waited a few minutes and then sat at the bar. Next to me were several middle schoolers. The place was standing room only, yet kids kept coming in.

They all came in for a specific reason, to order one of Railhead Station’s Dirty sodas.

There is a huge Dirty soda menu hanging on the wall called Flavor Departure. A Dirty soda is a customizable, non-alcoholic drink made by mixing a carbonated soda with flavored syrups, a splash of cream, and often a squeeze of lime juice, creating a creamy, fizzy treat like a soda float but with more variety.

One kid ordered Shark’s Week. Starry, coconut, pineapple, blue raspberry, vanilla, cream and served with a gummy shark. Thay young man left with a huge smile on his face. There is a dirty soda named after Eich called Charlie’s Angel. It’s Mountain Dew, guava, strawberry, coconut and topped with cold foam. I’m a huge fan of Dr. Pepper so I think I’ll order the OG on my next visit. It’s Dr. Pepper, vanilla, coconut, and cream. It sounds delicious.

And obviously, it is a huge hit with the local kids who kept coming in and out of Railhead Station ordering their favorite fizzy mix before walking home for the day.

Of course, they have basic fountain drinks like Pepsi, and they do offer a small assortment of beer on tap. On this visit I ordered The Embargo, their version of a Cuban sandwich made with pork belly. You know this Miami born and raised Cuban American who grew up in the Little Havana neighborhood had to size up this version of a Cuban sandwich.

Of course, the real deal is made with Cuban bread, but this sandwich was delicious. The pork belly was delicate, and the mustard, cheese, ham, and pickles played their role in making this sandwich a decent version of the real thing. I was completely satisfied. This time I also tried one of their side options, Steakhouse potato salad.

It was amazing. It’s the type of potato salad you expect your aunt to bring to the annual family reunion. And if she doesn’t bring it, she is never welcomed again. It’s that good.

Another unique offering on the menu are the Jackets – English-style baked potatoes with various types of toppings. He has one called Mr. Pig. Smoked pork tenderloin, smoked Gouda pimento cheese, habanero bacon jam aioli, and lime crema.

Another is The Old West. Butter, house-smoked brisket, cowboy beans, cheddar cheese, honey bourbon BBQ sauce & crispy fried onions. And you can’t go wrong ordering one of their pasta bowls where the bowl is edible crispy cheese.

Railhead Station offers catering and hosts groups and private parties. Thursday nights are trivia night beginning at 7 p.m. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday, they open from noon until 8 p.m.

Railhead Station