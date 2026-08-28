Cocoa Café Brings Community And Coffee Together In Alton Park

On the corner of West 38 Street and Alton Park Blvd., the vacant, abandoned, old Big H convenience store sat stagnant and was a community eyesore for years.

Not anymore.

On Monday August 24th, Raquetta Dotley, Executive Director of the Net Resource Foundation and City Councilwoman representing District 7, stood among business partners and city officials for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Cocoa Cafe.

After years of planning, fundraising and her dedication to creating a better community, Dotley made the impossible, possible.

Unfortunately, I missed the ribbon cutting due to other obligations. However, Thursday I stopped in to see the new space and check out the coffee offerings and their menu.

It was Dotley herself who greeted me as I walked toward the entrance and she even took my order. I decided to try one of their signature coffee drinks, South Chattanooga Mocha, Espresso with chocolate, caramel, steamed milk and I asked for the whipped cream on top.

I arrived at lunch time, so I looked over the menu and decided on a turkey club sandwich with a side of pasta salad.

Cocoa Café offers breakfast until 10:30 a.m. Biscuit options, croissant options and breakfast wrap options. Lunch options include sandwiches like grilled cheese, chicken salad, BLT, ham & Swiss, turkey and cheese and turkey club. Ask about the soup of the day or opt for one of their burgers or salad options. Fries, chips, pasta salad or a fruit cup are side options.

I highly recommend you try one of their coffees, but they also have bottled water, canned soda, Tractor beverages, and orange or apple juice.

I sat at one of the tables, looking around to see there were about a dozen people in the diner. Some were sitting and chatting, others were eating while working on their laptop. The garage door-style windows were up offering a view of the road and the people walking by.

About two minutes later I heard my coffee drink being announced so I could pick it up from the front counter. It looked better than anything I’ve ever gotten from that one Seattle based coffee company. It tasted better too. It was more like a milkshake than a coffee drink and absolutely refreshing.

Immediately afterwards, a server brought out my turkey club. They serve the condiments on the side in their little packets. The sandwich was big and had turkey, bacon, American cheese, onion, lettuce and tomato. I added mayonnaise and mustard to the first half of the sandwich which was the only half I could finish. Everything tasted fresh and delicious. The pasta salad was amazing as well. The other half was taken home for mom’s dinner later in the day.

Cocoa Café’s motto is coffee, community, and culture. We can also call it an entrepreneurial space as the diner also serves as a commissary for food truck vendors, an event space and a kitchen incubator.

Dotley said they are looking to finish the freezer areas vendors can rent to store their food. She said each vendor will have access to their freezer via a keypad on the door with their own passcode. She said business has been steady since Monday’s opening and that Cocoa Café is just one of many other projects aimed at revitalizing the Alton Park community.

Cocoa Café will soon be spotlighting one chef every six months and offering pop-up markets.

Cocoa Café is available for rental on weekends and evenings for birthdays, baby showers, business events, community meetings or any special event.

Their regula café hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. Until 3 p.m.

Cocoa Café