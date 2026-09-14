Creature Comforts Beer Garden Opens ‘Official Taproom Of UGA Football’

Creature Comforts Beer Garden in Chattanooga has been named the Official Taproom of the University of Georgia Football.

This season, every Saturday the Dawgs take the field, the Beer Garden will open one hour before kickoff and will transform into “The Best Watch Party in Chattanooga,” with a 25-foot screen, music, and in-game giveaways throughout the season, including UGA-themed glassware, UGA home game tickets, Kirby Smart signed memorabilia, and more.

These free events at the Beer Garden will feature food trucks at each game, giving guests an opportunity to purchase food. Archie’s Rig BBQ is typically there on Friday nights, while a variety of food trucks rotate every Saturday. Guests can follow the Beer Garden’s social media pages for the latest food truck schedule.

The Beer Garden, which opened earlier this year, is located in the historic “Shed” building in Chattanooga’s Foundries District, next door to Erlanger Park. The Chattanooga taproom offers a variety of craft beers, including Tropicalia IPA, Classic City Lager, and Flash Cat, every day, along with a rotating selection of beers from its Curious Collection, which includes Get Comfortable IPA, Change of Address, Reclaimed Rye, and Chattanooga Market Beer.

“Since entering the Chattanooga market in 2022, this community has resonated strongly with Creature Comforts,” said Creature Comforts co-founder and CEO Adam Beauchamp. “The Beer Garden is more than a taproom — it’s a front-row seat to Chattanooga’s next great chapter in the development of the Foundries District. Fostering human connection is our purpose, and creating welcoming spaces like this — designed for people to come together — is one way we bring that purpose to life. We’re grateful to be embraced by the Chattanooga community, and we’re excited to grow with the District.”

Fans can cheer on the Dawgs while enjoying the same Creature Comforts favorites available in Sanford Stadium, including the double-gold medal-winning Classic City Lager, the year-old light beer brand Classic City Light, the brand’s flagship Tropicália IPA and the 8% Imperial IPA Flash Cat.

“We’re excited to invite UGA fans and alumni in the area to cheer on the Dawgs as their gameday home away from Sanford,” said Beauchamp. “Seeing our beers enjoyed in Sanford Stadium is a point of pride for our team and our fans. We’re excited to help bring the pride and pageantry of our beloved home team to the Dawgs’ faithful in our new home of Chattanooga.”

The Creature Comforts Beer Garden operates on most game days, non-game-day weekends and numerous other occasions, including community-driven activations, live music, art and local food events. As the Foundries District develops, Creature plans to transition into a permanent, long-term location next door along the Riverwalk.

Creature Comforts is a purpose-driven, quality-focused craft brewery based in Athens, Georgia, home to the University of Georgia. As the 29th largest independent craft brewery in the country, the company’s core lineup has won multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival (Classic City Lager, 2022, 2024) and the World Beer Cup (Bibo, 2023). Its flagship IPA, Tropicália, is the top-selling craft IPA in the Southeast.

With a mission to be a “force for good in the world,” the company’s Impact Report details its efforts as well as national recognition for its Get Comfortable literacy initiative (awarded the nation’s Best Community Improvement Program in 2024 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce) and robust Employee Volunteer Program (which received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023).

Fans can find details of the weekly giveaways and stay up to date on all happenings by visiting: