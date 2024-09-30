Dining Out At Local Favorite Boathouse Rotisserie And Raw Bar

There are times when you just need to treat yourself.

Spent hours mowing the lawn, treat yourself. De-cluttered the junk drawer, treat yourself. Took out the garbage, groomed the dogs, washed the car and vacuumed the floor, treat yourself.

I have a few places where I like to treat myself to a nice brunch, lunch or dinner. Now that the weather is cooling off, I often go to Boathouse Rotisserie and Raw Bar. It’s a place where I can dine on delicious seafood and enjoy the view of the Tennessee River.

Not to mention fall and winter means plenty of oysters!

I can easily down a dozen or two of those!

Boathouse Rotisserie and Raw Bar is always packed, so make sure you call ahead and make a reservation. Since I tend to dine alone, I often take my chance and look for an open seat at the bar. It’s a fun way to meet new people. We talk about the city, what we are eating, or who is going to win the football game streaming on several big screen TVs above the bar.

You’ll get their main menu and a raw bar list of what they have freshly available for the day. Oysters are always on the list; they just import them in from different locations. On two recent visits I got a dozen Chesapeake oysters. They typically have Middle Neck Clams, and Cajun U-peel shrimp, both offered at a half dozen or dozen per order. My raw bar favorite is a dozen oysters and a dozen peel- and- eat shrimp and an ice-cold beer.

The shrimp are plump and cooked in Cajun spices, served cold. They are served with cocktail sauce and tartar sauce and a side of raw horseradish. Expect to have messy hands afterwards, but it so worth it!

The oysters are shucked and served on the half shell with crackers, hot sauce and cocktail sauce on the side. Chesapeake oysters are mild in flavor compared to Apalachicola oysters which are a bit saltier and brinier.

Sometimes I’ll get the Oysters Rockefeller. These are different than what most people expect. Typically served with a spinach green sauce, Parmesan and herbs theirs is roasted with garlic, butter, bacon, tomato, green onion, and grana Padano (like Parmesan) and served with toasted Niedlov’s sourdough bread. The order comes to the table piping hot and still bubbling. Scoop out the oyster and place it on a piece of that bread – Heavenly!

The bacon, garlic and tomatoes pair well with that lush, tasty oyster and crisp bread. The little bit of juice left in the shell must be slurped up, or you are missing out.

Another raw bar specialty I love is their steamed mussels and clams in an herb, white wine, and garlic broth. The flavors are divine, and you can use the toasted sourdough to soak up the juices and enjoy it all.

On their small plate menu my hands down favorite is the New Orleans BBQ Shrimp. Six big shrimp cooked in a garlic butter BBQ sauce, served with toasted Niedlov’s sourdough bread. I’ve been to New Orleans many times; this shrimp dish is classic Big Easy cuisine!

They offer another New Orleans classic I’ve had on several occasions, the shrimp Po’boy. I love the creamy remoulade sauce it has.

So far, I’ve just touched on their seafood specialties that I’ve tried, but they have plenty of other things on their menu. One time I sat next to a couple who were riding their bikes along Riverwalk and stopped in for some appetizers. Among the specials that day was ceviche. A cup of shrimp and fish cut into small pieces and brined in citrus juices and herbs, served with crackers. It looked delicious and the couple said they were pleasantly surprised. They also ordered the house guacamole. Big chunky slices of avocado topped with jalapenos, cilantro, red onion and tomatoes.

There is something for everyone at Boathouse Rotisserie and Raw Bar. They have brisket items, chicken plates, nachos, and smoked pork items.

This place holds a dear spot in my heart. Before my dad passed away, I would often take my parents here every year on their wedding anniversary. He could knock down two dozen oysters and still get the wood grilled Halibut topped with lemon butter, dill and capers. On April 19, 2019, I took my parents to Boathouse as they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Alas, it would be the final anniversary dinner as dad died less than a year later.

These great memories, the new ones I’m making on each visit, the great service and food and the view; for these reasons, I will continue to come back for a much-deserved treat!

Boathouse Rotisserie and Raw Bar