Dining Out: Exploring Modern Japanese Cuisine At The New Torikaya Restaurant

If you want to enjoy an exceptional dining experience, I highly recommend you dine at downtown Chattanooga’s newest Japanese restaurant Torikaya.

It opened one month ago and quickly became the buzz around town and after having lunch there myself, I understand the hype.

First, the exterior with its cozy garden area and tall extravagant doors already transported me to another world. Inside the wooden beam panels, lamps and decorations screams modern Japan and high-end dining.

I was immediately greeted by the hostess and since I was dining alone, I sat at the open bar. The bartender poured a glass of water in a glass so fancy I sipped my drink to make sure it wasn’t vodka. It wasn’t.

The place was packed on a Tuesday afternoon.

Torikaya has an extensive cocktail menu, mocktail menu, and several Sake options. It has a full liquor bar and the bartender said they also have a whiskey club. He said the back of the restaurant has a private event space.

The menu features yakitori, sushi, shareable plates and ramen.

Yakitori is the art of Japanese skewers, fire-grilled over special charcoal for pure flavor and perfect char. Chicken, beef, lamb, pork, veggies, and seafood. They have sushi and seafood raw bar as well as hand rolls. Their shareable plates are designed with chef specialties and made to be passed around the table. Beer pork ribs, dry-aged pork chop, chicken karaage which is two-day brined chicken thighs, chow chow and garlic mayonnaise.

The menu has a bit of everything but don’t expect your typical meal. These plates are elevated led by Executive Chef Erick Cielo. The dishes are works of art and the cuts of the crudo are done to perfection to enhance the flavors.

I ordered one Nigiri (2 pieces per order) sushi of Hamachi (Yellowtail) and one of Toro (Tuna belly). The Hamachi was topped with just a touch of orange zest and the Toro with green onion and Nikiri soy. I also ordered the Tonkotsu Ramen, rich pork broth, marinated egg, nori, green onion, white sesame seeds, wheat noodles, and grilled pork belly that was served in the bowl on a small wooden skewer.

The sushi was beyond perfection. The fatty tuna belly melted in my mouth. The bartender told me Toro is the most expensive cut of fish for sushi because it is the most favorable cut. Hamachi is among my favorite, but that tiny addition of orange zest made it sublime. I’ll need to try my second favorite which is salmon and at Torikaya the chef tops his Nigiri Sake salmon with Yuzu Kosho, which is a vibrant, fermented Japanese condiment made from just three ingredients: fresh yuzu citrus zest, chili peppers, and sea salt.

The ramen broth was rich in flavor, and the bowl was never ending. The marinated egg was divine, and the noodles were the best I’ve had. The ramen soup was delicate, yet powerful notes from the pork and fish sauce were clearly evident and the sesame seeds added the right texture against the smooth broth.

The bartender recommended I come back when I could sample some Sake. Don’t threaten me with a good time. Yeah, I’ll be back because if this is the quality of food they’re going to be serving, I’m here for it.

The ambiance is inviting, the service is impeccable and the food is incredible.

Torikaya is open for lunch service Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and then for dinner service from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. They’re open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. And Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Torikaya