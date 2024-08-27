Dining Out: Malone’s Steakhouse Opens At Hamilton Place

Chattanooga’s newest fine dining experience, Malone’s, held a ribbon cutting Monday morning at their Hamilton Place location just behind Dicks’s Sporting Goods store.

The stand-alone building is another addition from the Bluegrass Hospitality Group (BHG) co-founded by partners Bruce Drake and Brian McCarty, who also opened Drake’s in Chattanooga in 2019.

Just before the ribbon cutting McCarty addressed members of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, media personnel and the public.

“On behalf of Bruce and the entire BHG team, we’d like to thank each and every one of you for being here,” McCarty said. “This project has been years in the making and there are so many people that made today possible. We are grateful to each one of you.”

Ryan Robinson was named the managing partner of the newly opened restaurant. He formally served in the same position at Drake’s.

He said he was thankful for the opportunity, which also created more new jobs.

“We hired 255 great people,” he said.

He said the company supports their employees like family, and they enjoy giving back to their community. During the ribbon cutting they announced BHG raised more than $10,000 for the Chattanooga Food Bank.

Malone’s offers a unique dining experience. There is the main steakhouse, which boasts a three-level high Bourbon bar with every Bourbon, Whiskey and Rye imaginable on the menu, the adjacent indoor/outdoor patio bar named Harry’s American Bar and Grill, and both dining rooms offer menus featuring Aqua Sushi – another BHG brand.

I dined in Harry’s American Bar and Grill. It was spacious with plenty of open seating, a huge full-service bar, and plenty of big screen TVs for sports enthusiasts. The patio windows were open for the event but the water misting oscillating fans kept everyone cool and comfortable without wetting the tables, chairs or people.

They had great music playing in the background. It reminded me of the patio bars I used to frequent along Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove or Key West Florida. You know the ones that are always on island time.

The menu at Harry’s is what you would expect from a patio bar. Appetizers included potato skins, wings, steak and chicken quesadillas, crispy fish fingers, chili and crab cakes. Harry’s offers a variety of salads, burgers, wraps and sandwiches, and chicken and fish platters. You also have the option of ordering a 21-day aged USDA Prime Beef from Malone’s or the option of ordering from the Aqua Sushi menu.

When in Rome…yeah, I’m at a steak house, duh, so I ordered the 4.5-ounce petite Filet with a side of their Lemon-Parmesan Broccoli. My meal came with a bottomless Lexingtonian salad of mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes topped with a creamy herb dressing.

Lawd have mercy!

The steak was tender, juicy and a perfect medium rare. The broccoli was steamed just right with a slight hint of acidity from the lemon and the sweet, salty, and nutty kick from the Parmesan cheese.

The ambiance was bright and welcoming, and the staff were polite, fun and quick to get your beverages and order. They knew the menu and, if asked, were happy to help you make the right choice.

If you save some room, you can request their dessert menu, I certainly did.

Five layered colossal chocolate cake, classic Crème Brulee and other delights are featured. My choice was their vanilla bean cheesecakes with slices of strawberry, almond slivers, and a strawberry amaretto topping with whipped cream on top.

Yes! Bring it along with a to-go box and thank you.

After my meal, I checked out the Bourbon Bar. Now, I happen to be a rum girl, but my goodness, I’ve never seen such an impressive display of Bourbon and all things booze in my life. You could sit at the bar, or a table or booth and watch the games on the big screen TVs while sipping your favorite beer, wine or cocktail.

Malone’s main dining room offered several spacious booths, all with ample leg room, as well as a few tables here and there. The walls are lined with signed framed art bearing the names of famous artists, athletes, coaches, and other dignitaries. The décor is a step-up from the playful interior of Drake’s but an environment that still feels casual and inviting.

Malone’s menu will please any palate. I need to go back and try their deluxe shellfish tower or Beef Carpaccio appetizer. Malone’s offers fresh fish and seafood platters, house made pasta plates, and of course, premium cuts of steaks including Black Hawk Farm’s Reserve Label American Wagyu. You can also create your own surf and turf.

Dining at Malone’s is a high-end experience without the need to break out your Sunday church clothes – unless you want to.

Visit the restaurant online at: bluegrasshospitality.com/malones/chattanooga/