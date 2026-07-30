Dining Out: McFarland Avenue's Flip Side Burger Bar Is "Smashtastic"

This past Wednesday marked the grand opening of a new smash burger place in the building which was once Mac’s Kitchen & Bar on McFarland Avenue in Rossville. They specialize in smash burgers with a few other classic meals on their menu.

All their smash burgers start out with two smash patties, your choice of beef, ground chicken, or black bean topped with their signature Flip Sauce. It’s served on a brioche bun with Tallow Chips. A pickle wedge, spring mix and onions are served on the side. Their Flip Sauce is smoky red-pepper aioli, and it is fantastic.

The interior is spacious and the backroom has a few arcade games you can enjoy while you wait for your food. There are several large screen TVs, a few of which were playing old music videos like they did on MTV. One TV at the front was playing reruns of Saved by the Bell. When you enter, you place your order at the front desk. They get your cell phone number and when your order is ready you will receive a text message.

The name of the place is tied to the days of vinyl records played on radio stations. Records have two sides. As they state in their website, the A-side was the single — the song everybody already knew the words to. Flip it over, and the B-side was where the real character lived: looser, a little unexpected and the track a DJ might surprise you with at the end of the night.

All the servers were wearing t-shirts that said, “catch you at the flip side,” which was typically how a radio DJ would sign off after his shift.

Flip Side Burger Bar is a family-owned and operated diner with a chef-driven kitchen running a short menu done right instead of a long one done fast. Smash-griddled patties, beer, wine, fountain drinks, a menu for kids and a fun and inviting atmosphere.

Outside there is an enormous hand painted burger mural you can’t miss.

I ordered their basic cheeseburger with American Cheese, but other option included smoke Gouda, Swiss, cheddar, provolone or Pepper Jack. I didn’t order fries, Tater tots, onion rings or their pickled slaw as a side since every order comes with Tallow lard fried chips drizzled with Flip Side Sauce.

The amount of melted cheese on top of both patties was incredible. The meat was juicy but not greasy. The burgers are served on a brioche bun and that was soft and pillowy. The flavor was on point.

And those CHIPS!

Crispy and drizzled with that fabulous Flip Sauce. They are the best chips I’ve ever had in my life. Tallow, apparently, does make a difference.

I got their basic cheeseburger, but they have specialty smash burgers on their menu. They have one called Laney which is smoked Gouda cheese, bacon and caramelized onions. They have the PB&J with smoked Gouda, bacon, peanut butter and jalapeno berry jam. No Flip Sauce on that one. The Cowboy has Pepper Jack, bacon, candied jalapeno, pickled slaw and house BBQ sauce. The menu has ten different smash burgers to pick from.

They have a few items other than burgers that I’m going back to try. First, their fish and chips. Cod strips fried golden served with Tallow chips and everything is drizzled with Flip Sauce. Same goes for their chicken and chips. They have a chicken parm sandwich and a chicken pesto sandwich, fish or chicken sandwich or you can order a salad.

In their “Munchies,” list you can get the Good Stuff which is your choice of fries or tots topped with melted cheddar, jalapeno queso, bacon, and drizzled with Flip Sauce and BBQ sauce. They also have cheese sticks and a basket of Tallow chips on their Munchies menu.

Nestled right next to my favorite pizza place, Cesario’s Pizza, Flip Side Burger Bar is a welcomed addition, and I look forward to trying more of their menu options.

Flip Side Burger Bar

313 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, GA

(706) 841-1355

www.flipsideburgerbar.com

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