Discovering One Of The Best Burgers In Town At 4th Avenue's J&D Quick Stop & Deli

It still amazes me how simply taking back and side roads can help you discover things and places you would have otherwise missed.

For example, I often take Dodds Ave., or 4th Avenue to avoid traffic on Rossville Blvd. In doing so, I’ve discovered several new Mexican Food trucks and diners.

I kept passing by this unassuming wooden house on the corner of 4th Ave. and 34th Street. One day I looked at the sign – J&D Quick Stop & Deli. Breakfast and lunch are served daily. Curiously, I googled them and read several reviews claiming they had the best burgers in the city.

Oh really?

I envisioned stepping inside to something like a New York deli, but it’s more like a convenience store with grab and go items like chips, and sodas. Toward the back of the building is where you place your order and while they prepare your food you take your ticket to the cashier to pay for your order.

I ordered a cheeseburger, all the way minus pickles, with fries.

As I paid for my meal, I asked the cashier, who turned out to be the owner, Janet Wallace, how long they had been in business. She said the building was a general store for about 40 years.

It had that long-lived feeling to it. The store was clean, the staff polite, and the service was fast. People walked in and out getting their food or grabbing sodas and chips. Most were on foot. The deli is definitely a community hot spot where repeat customers are welcomed by first name.

Wallace said the previous owner turned it into a burger and deli place that became well-known for having hearty burgers, fried bologna sandwiches and breakfast biscuits. Wallace and her husband Dennis bought the building in 2013, continuing to offer burgers, sandwiches, salads, hot dogs, chicken tenders, Philly cheese steaks, tater tots, onion rings, fries, several breakfast options and much more.

There is no indoor dining area, and it was still a bit too cold to sit outside, so I took my order home.

Once home, I took the burger and fries out of the bag. The fries were crinkle fries, which I love. The cheeseburger was $7 and huge. The fries were $3.50. When you consider most cheeseburgers alone cost $10 or more this was a great deal. The patty was topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise.

But is it the best burger in the city?

I haven’t tasted every burger in the city, but I’ve had some great tasting ones, and this one was high up as well.

Maybe it’s the best burger in the East Lake neighborhood!

It reminded me of the one I had at Zarzour’s Café – a hearty, thick, classic cheeseburger. The bun was soft, but strong enough to hold everything in. It had classic American cheese melted into the meat that was not overcooked.

I was sad that I didn’t get to eat at Zarzour’s Café more often before they closed permanently. I won’t make the same mistake with J&D Quick Stop & Deli. I plan to pick up breakfast and lunch regularly, until they welcome me by name and ask me if I want my usual. Next time, however, I’ll try a bacon cheeseburger, or their barbeque pulled pork sandwich with Coleslaw.

Afterall, I need to sample more menu items before I pick what my usual might be.

J&D Quick Stop & Deli is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Breakfast is served from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Lunch is served all day.

J&D Quick Stop & Deli