Discovering The Best Burgers In Tennessee Here In The Scenic City

Serving up what they call “Tennessee’s Greatest Hamburgers”, Merv’s is a Signal Mountain and Chattanooga staple serving customers since 1977. Currently owned by twins Laiken and Alexis Williams, they represent the third generation to operate the diner originally opened by their grandfather.

If Ronnie’s Bar & Grill is what we consider a typical dive bar, Merv’s can best be described as a burger and pool table bar. In fact, according to mom Laiken, one of the best pool players happens to be her young son Judd. The backroom has several pool tables and they often host tournaments.

The interior has a bunch of vintage signs, photos of the family and of customers, a full-liquor bar with seating, a second high-top seating area and plenty of tables and booths. I got lucky pulling into the parking lot as a car was leaving. Otherwise, the lot would’ve been full, and I would have needed to park across the street, as many customers were doing.

I was immediately greeted and was told to find a spot to sit, which I did, offering me a view of the dining area and pool tables as well as the various big screen TVs. My goodness there was so much to choose from on their menu. So many of my favorite appetizers (starters) to pick from. Pork rinds, onion rings and fries, chili cheese fries, macaroni cheese bites, fried okra, bacon cheese fires, Southwestern egg rolls, chicken wings, jalapeno poppers, and much more.

The Merv burgers are cooked to order. Don’t expect typical fast-food service. Sit down, be patient and stay awhile. They are also served Merv’s way with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and mayonnaise. The Merv burger looked huge, so I opted for the Lill’ Merv burger. The server asked if I wanted cheese, I did, and she asked if I wanted Merv’s way. I asked if they could hold the pickles and she said, “no problem.” I got fries for my side.

As I waited, I looked over the menu. In addition to burgers, they have fried chicken strip sandwiches, grilled chicken sandwiches, hot ham and cheese sandwiches, the classic fried bologna sandwich, grilled cheese sandwich, BLT, hot dog, corn dog, salads and more. They have a variety of beer on taps, bottles and cans and several cocktails to choose from as well.

The burgers at Merv’s are hand-patted daily and never frozen. The Lill’ Merv was thick and juicy. It is definitely the right choice when you have a burger craving but also have a small appetite, which lately I do. Topped with crispy lettuce and a thick slice of tomato, I unhinged my jaw, leaned over my dinner tray and took my first bite.

First, I was kissed with the hint of the mustard, followed by the creaminess of the mayonnaise and tender chew of the burger patty. The tomato melted in my mouth and the lettuce offered the right amount of crunch. Then I reached for a French fry. It had the right amount of salt, was crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. I didn’t dare add any ketchup. They were perfect and had a great flavor on their own.

The burger was fantastic, but I did use probably 20-30 napkins. It’s the kind of mess you don’t mind because the taste is that good. I’ll be back for sure. It’s been a while since I played pool, but I was good at it back in the day. I need to see how rusty I am.

As they posted on their Facebook Page, “No dress code, no judgment just good food, cold drinks, pool, and real people. Come as you are.”

They are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. They accept cash and credit cards.

Merv’s