Elegant Dining With Down To Earth Pricing At New Wako Japanese

The sushi scene continues to grow in Chattanooga. The latest addition is off Shallowford Village Drive, and it’s called Wako Japanese-Chattanooga.

Much like my previous experience at Torikaya, this isn’t just another sushi place. Its extravagant, and opulent interior is like dining at a five-star resort in Kyoto, Japan.

Elegant butterfly lamps. Stunning fireplace at the entrance. Crystal lightining structures throughout the restaurant and colorful flowers placed into luxurious vases. Wako offers all-you-can-eat sushi daily from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for just $21.95, which includes a free fountain drink or your first free alcoholic beverage!

The all-you-can-eat sushi menu also includes a variety of Nigiri sushi, regular rolls, hand rolls and specialty rolls, appetizers like gyoza, shumai, edamame, and others, salads, soups, and dessert items. So, you can make a whole meal from the all-you-can-eat menu alone.

If you’re not into sushi the other side of the menu has a variety of Bento box lunches, Hibachi options and Donburi options (Rice Bowls).

I sampled their gyoza, pork dumpling first steamed and then pan seared. They were pillowy with a crisp bottom and filled with tender pork. I ordered three rounds, roughly nine pieces, of Nigiri style sushi featuring eel, salmon and tuna.

The fish was superbly cut and extremely fresh. The salmon and tuna melted on my tongue and the soy sauce mixed with a bit of wasabi provided a perfect amount of spice. This was great sushi, especially for the price. Normally if I ordered a Sprite, 9-10 pieces of sushi and gyozas it would be closer to $30-$40 at other restaurants.

Unfortunately, I went during a workday, so I ordered a Sprite. But I’ll come back after work to get my first free sake, wine or beer.

Wako Japanese also has a full-liquor bar so you can enjoy a cocktail if you prefer one.

My co-worker Keely went with me for our first visit, and she ordered steak, and chicken Hibachi, which was also reasonably priced at $17.95 and came with her choice of soup or salad. The portion was huge with rice, veggies, steak and chicken. She cleaned her plate and said it was delicious.

Then the coolest thing happened. I watched as a server loaded some sushi orders on a BellaBot robotic server and it glided down the restaurant toward an awaiting table. Now, I’ve seen robotic servers before, but this one had a cat face with whiskers and cute blinking eyes on its front monitor, and its ears changed colors from red to blue to green.

Too cute!

Before heading out another co-worker sent a text letting us know she had placed an order online so we could bring it back to the office for her. She said she ordered the kid’s Hibachi where you can choose whether you want white rice, fried rice or plain noodles and whether you want chicken, steak or shrimp and if you want to add appetizers to the order. The basic kid’s chicken and white rice Hibachi is only $6.95. If you prefer shrimp or steak, it’s only $2 extra. The appetizers range from $4.95-$5.95 if you added one of those to the order as well. She also mentioned how delicious her lunch was.

The restaurant opens daily at 11 a.m., offering their all-you-can-eat special until 3p.m. But you can still eat after 3 p.m. at Wako, which closes at 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Overall, it was an incredible dining experience. To be in such an elegant and fancy-looking dining room while paying reasonable prices for exceptional sushi and Hibachi is a rarity these days. Even nicer was the fact that Keely paid for my lunch since my birthday was on June 24. Thanks Keely.

Wako Japanese-Chattanooga