Enjoy A Sports Bar Vibe At Mike’s Hole In The Wall On The North Shore

There’s nothing like a good burger while watching the World Cup across several large screen TVs and drinking an ice-cold beer. I got to sit and watch a little bit of the match between Portugal and DR Congo while having lunch at another great local dive Mike’s Hole in the Wall.

This North Shore diner has been slinging burgers and pouring draft and bottled beers and booze since 2008.

There is outside patio seating, but I sat indoors near the bar. The lunch crowd was enjoying the World Cup while I was, at first, enjoying the music. Bryan Adams, Guns and Roses, John Mellencamp and plenty more from the 80’s and 90’s. Folks were seated under the neon Budweiser sign at the bar watching baseball, ESPN and funny skits on Atmosphere TV.

Later as the game got underway a customer asked if they could turn up the sound for the game and the staff was quick to oblige.

Ironically my server’s name was Patty which is my name so naturally instead of a burger I ordered a Patty Melt with onion rings. Poor Patty was running around the place trying to get service for a table that had at least 10-15 people seated and more people like me walking in for lunch.

But she handled things like a champ!

The food is cooked to order so please pack your patience, especially when the diner is nearly full. Unfortunately, I waited a little longer as my Patty Melt was accidentally given to that large lunch party by mistake. But let me tell you the staff was extremely apologetic, even offering me a beer on the house, which I declined because I was truly just enjoying the pub-style vibe. Within minutes my Patty Melt was in front of me along with a stack of onion rings.

That Patty Melt was 100 percent worth the wait. Tons of grilled onions, gooey cheese, a great meat patty in between lightly toasted white bread. It was juicy and delicious. It was devoured within minutes. The crust on the onion rings was extremely well-seasoned, and they were thick and crunchy. I honestly sat at my table after finishing just enjoying the immediate and wonderful food coma.

Did you know the current location of Mike’s Hole in the Wall was not the original location? Back in 2008 partners John McClellan and Mike Robb purchased a building that was caddy-corner across the street from their current location, which are now apartments.

The original location had a long round tube leading from the dumpster downstairs to a "hole in the wall" behind the bar, hence the name despite their current location not having that “hole in the wall.” When the original location lost most of its parking spaces the duo bought their current building which is twice the size of the former.

Unfortunately, Mike Robb passed away in 2020. But Mike’s Hole in the Wall continues to be the locals favorite watering hole. In addition to beer, they have a full liquor bar and plenty to choose from their cocktail menu. Of course, you can expect fantastic burgers, sliders, chicken wings, sandwiches, salads, house tossed pizza and - wait for it – TACOS!

This visit wasn’t my first rodeo at Mike’s. I’ve had their Patty Melt and smash burger, their club sandwich and my favorite appetizer (starter) Southwest egg rolls.

Mike’s Hole in the Wall is the place to be to play some darts, test your knowledge on their trivia nights, enjoy specially priced chicken wings on Mondays, get discounted priced tacos on Tuesdays and drink specials on Thirsty Thursday. Mike’s Hole in the Wall takes cash or credit card payments and even has a convenient ATM machine inside. They can cater your events and parties and they have on-site parking, a rarity in the North Shore area.

Come and dine where the locals eat at Mike’s Hole in the Wall, you won’t be disappointed.

Mike’s Hole in the Wall