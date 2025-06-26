Ernest Chinese Owners Announce Closing Of Iconic Southside Restaurant

Ernest Chinese co-owners Max Poppel and Dan Rose announced their restaurant, known for its authentic Chinese and Sichuan food is closing.

The closure was announced on their Facebook Page.

“To our patrons, friends, and industry peers, It’s with a heady mix of emotions that we announce our intent to close the restaurant. We appreciate every one of you and the support you’ve shown us through our journey, more than we can fully convey. Needless to say, we would be nothing without our badass management team and large supporting front line staff," the statement read.

"We have always focused on our people first, and our proudest accomplishment is creating a workplace culture that bucked many unsavory trends in the industry and cultivated an incredible loyalty from our staff for more than 12 years. In that spirit, we are exiting this race with as much grace as possible by remaining open for the next three weeks, to give our people time to stack some cash and find their next home. Our last day of service will be Sunday, July 13th.”

After doing an interview with Poppel about the hostel he owns right next to the restaurant, I decided to have lunch there. I had their pork dumplings and their pork belly bao buns. The dumplings were spectacular. Steamed and dipped into the salty, rich sauce and crunch from the lightly toasted sesame seeds on top.

Hopefully the restaurant will continue to offer "Dumpling Hour" which features half-priced dumplings, crab Rangoon, and draft tiki drinks, every day from 3-6 p.m. The pork belly was fatty, tender, and juicy and the bao buns were like soft pillows holding everything in. The flavors were bold and intentional.

The grand and elegant interior is welcoming, and the bartenders offer special summer drinks and mixes. There are plenty of people who will miss the food, atmosphere and camaraderie of the restaurant which was named after Rose’s beloved polydactyl tabby cat who resided at the restaurant and hostel.

I highly recommend grabbing a fantastic meal before they shutter the doors.

Ernest Chinese