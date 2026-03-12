Feeling Hungry In Historic St. Elmo? There Are Still Plenty Of Food Options

I was sad to hear about the immediate closing of the 1885 Grill in St. Elmo. It was on my list of places to dine, and I just never made it there.

Fortunately, the folks at 1885 Grill announced they purchased a building in nearby Chickamauga and will open an 1885 Grill there this spring.

I was also saddened to hear that Clumpies Ice cream in St. Elmo has permanently closed, too. Clumpies still has two locations open in Chattanooga in the Southside and Northshore neighborhoods, which is good news for ice cream fans.

But in spite of the recent closings, the good news is that there are still plenty of food options in the historic district of St. Elmo worthy of a visit while you enjoy riding on the Incline Railway or visiting Point Park or doing both.

The Incline Railway up Lookout Mountain, which still operates today, opened in 1895. Of course, the railcar and tracks have been upgraded and improved throughout the years. It is considered to be the steepest one-mile ride offering stunning views.

At the top of the railway is Lookout Mountain Stop where you’ll find the gift shop. While stationed at the top take a short walk to Point Park. This is a 10-acre park featuring Civil War monuments, artillery and exhibits, and incredible views. Admission to the park is $10 per adult, ages 16 and over.

At the bottom is St. Elmo station. After walking around Point Park, and landing at St. Elmo Station, grab something to eat and drink. There are several options all within walking distance.

Grab some pizza, chicken wings or ice cream at Mr. T’s Pizza & Ice Cream. Recently the exterior got a fresh coat of paint and new larger-than-life ice cream cone statue. Inside you’ll find friendly service and the same quality of food served since they opened in 1989. Order a personal pizza for one or a large pizza to share with others. Personally, I love their personal pepperoni pizza with its amazing think crust. Mr. T’s also has sandwiches, chicken wings, cinnamon sticks, breadsticks and cheese bread. Trying to keep things healthy, order a salad, just make sure you leave room for a scoop or two of ice cream. Mr. T’s Pizza & Ice Cream is at 3924 Tennessee Ave. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Looking for a unique place for lunch, head to the Hummus Bowl. It’s an informal spot for Greek food, Gyros, bowls and wraps, plus falafel and baklava. I highly recommend their Greek salad, their Samosa and their cilantro and jalapeno hummus. You can create your own pita sandwich or wrap or create your own bowl. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Closed on Mondays. Visit them at 3931 St. Elmo Ave.

Another iconic place to eat in St. Elmo is the Purple Daisy Picnic Café. Located right next to the Incline Railway, this local favorite offers a variety of sandwiches, barbeque pork and ribs, salads, chili, hot dogs and classic southern sides. Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The staff recently announced they’re now open Sundays too from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Look for them at 4001 St. Elmo Ave.

Mexican food lovers can enjoy their favorite dish and Margarita at Amigo’s Mexican Cocina. Tacos, burritos, enchiladas, combo platters, seafood and a full liquor bar. Plenty of large screen TVs showcasing local and national sports, friendly service and great food. The restaurant is located at 3812 Tennessee Ave. I’m a huge fan of their strawberry frozen Margarita, house guacamole, enchiladas Suiza and basically their whole menu.