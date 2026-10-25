Five Chattanooga Restaurants Earn Michelin Guide Of The American South Nods

Five Chattanooga restaurants were recognized at the second annual Michelin Guide of the American South ceremony held on October 21st in Nashville at The Pinnacle.

For a second consecutive time all three of Erik and Amanda Niel's Chattanooga restaurants — Easy Bistro & Bar, Main Street Meats, and Little Coyote — were recognized. Easy Bistro and Main Street Meats received their second recommendations.

Little Coyote earned its second consecutive MICHELIN Bib Gourmand. This award recognizes restaurants that offer exceptional food at a great value.

"To have all three of our restaurants included in the MICHELIN Guide American South for the second consecutive year is truly incredible. While the James Beard Awards often spotlight individual talent, the MICHELIN Guide is a powerful acknowledgment of the entire restaurant — and the countless people whose hard work makes it what it is,” the couple said.

“I’m so proud of everyone who's been part of our story, past and present. This recognition reflects years of dedication, heart, resilience, and passion. And to see Little Coyote earn its second Bib Gourmand is particularly special. That restaurant is such a labor of love, and I'm incredibly proud of what the team has built there.”

Also receiving their second consecutive recommendation is The Rosecomb in the Riverview district.

The Rosecomb owners Chloe Wright and Ryan Smith said they were honored in receiving a second recommendation.

“Receiving this recognition again is wonderful for our team- it lets us know that our vision is on the right track, encourages us to continue working hard, and inspires us to do reach even further,” said Chloe Wright. “We feel honored to be included with what I would consider Chattanooga's fine-dining pioneers.

Chloe said offering an excellent dining experience for her customers is what drives her team.

“It's the most important,” she said. “We want to be proud of the work we produce and the space we foster. We built Rosecomb with the intention of creating a bar where we would be happy spending time every day, a place that feels good to be in. Every element, (food, drink, service, lighting, music, right down to the candles in the bathroom), is part of that experience.”

“We're also honored to be in the company of Rosecomb and 2nd American,” the Niel’s said. “For Chattanooga to have five restaurants recognized by the MICHELIN Guide again this year speaks volumes about how far the city has come, and how much exciting potential is still ahead for our food scene."

2nd American earned its first Michelin Guide recommendation this year as did their sister restaurant 5th & Taylor in Nashville.

“We are absolutely delighted that both 2nd American in Chattanooga and 5th & Taylor in Nashville have received Michelin recognition,” said Rebecca Barron the Culinary Director for 2nd American, Alleia, and 5th & Taylor. “It has been a true privilege to watch Tennessee's food scene flourish and to play a part in its evolution. We love seeing our local communities rally around and grow our culinary culture—there has never been a more exciting time to be cooking in Tennessee!"

“Chattanooga is an exciting place to be right now,” said Erik Niel. “We're also thrilled for our friends at Rosecomb and 2nd American — Chloe Wright, Ryan Smith, Daniel Lindley, and Rebecca Barron are incredibly talented and part of what makes this city so special. With this kind of energy and talent here, it feels well-deserved to see Chattanooga recognized as a true culinary destination by MICHELIN."

2nd American

Refined American restaurant featuring signature mashed potatoes and savory menu staples like sausage cheddar biscuits and tomato pie. The restaurant is Chef Daniel Lindley’s continued homage to the American family meal. Inspired by Sunday dinners from his childhood, the menu features familiar, yet refined expressions of traditional fare meant to foster a sense of community among guests. Lindley’s American restaurant concept involves all the entrees being served with a communal bowl of mashed potatoes; no different than the family Sunday lunches that his mother would prepare.