Ford’s Garage: Tasty American Food, Vintage Cars, And Great Vibes

Ford’s Garage opened its first Tennessee location here in Chattanooga at Hamilton Place Mall bringing new life to the formerly closed Abuelos Mexican restaurant. The newly opened restaurant brought 150 new jobs to the city and is the 36th Ford’s Garage since the first one opened in Fort Myers, Fla., in 2012.
“The first one was opened by Mike McGuigan, who I call the Walt Disney of the brand,” said Ted Moats the owner of the Chattanooga chain. “He came up with this whole theme, this idea, and now we have the great brand partner and we're official licensee of Ford Motor Company. So, it's something we respect and are very proud to be associated with.”
Ford’s Garage is now in 10 states with most location in Florida.
When asked why they picked Chattanooga Moats said he and business partners James Blaylock and Scott Estes are all Tennessee natives. So is their Ford’s Garage partner Swade Elliott.
“Tennessee is home to us,” Moats said. “I was born in Nashville. We have a couple partners from East Tennessee. We've all done business here before. I was a co-founder of Logan's Roadhouse back in the early 90s, so Chattanooga is not new to us. I love the city’s history, charm, and beauty and I think it's a perfect fit for this concept and with this place being a Ford’s Garage.”
He said he loved the fact they were able to secure a spot in Hamilton Place.
“I know this area gets a lot of quick traffic,” he said. “Not only is Chattanooga a great market, we believe, but Hamilton Place is the place we wanted to be. So, I jumped at the opportunity when I first learned that the former restaurant that had closed here would be available. I've had dealings with CBL Properties, the mall owners, before, and we had a seamless transition of a lease and they've been great partners. I love this location. The traffic is just going to get better as the interstate exit opens.
The concept is an inviting, whimsical interior. The décor pays homage to older vintage Ford Model A’s and T’s. The entire restaurant is largely inspired by a 1920s service station, Ford’s Garage features vintage Ford vehicles, authentic automotive memorabilia, and nostalgic details celebrating America’s automotive heritage.
There is a full-sized Model A hanging above the bar, wheels rolling. Ford Motor Company décor, old fashioned tire rims, vintage oil cans and even the bathroom décor features automobile references. The front doorknobs are old gas pump handles.
Outside they had antique autos, one was a vintage New York City police vehicle and gusts took turns turning the handle sounded the siren.
The menu features classic and specialty burgers, salads, pub style appetizers, soups, sandwiches, steaks, ribs and desserts.
“I think we have an outstanding menu and a great selection,” Moats said. “It's all quality. It's all fresh. We do fresh 8-ounce certified Angus burgers along with a nice variety of chef-driven comfort food, and then, of course, a classic bar. We want customer to come to Ford’s Garage for our legendary hospitality, and legendary experiences that we evoke from our staff and team.
The day prior to their grand opening they held a family and friends’ day and several car enthusiasts showed their support.
“We had 17 Model A’s that were beautifully restored cars that were from Smoky Mountains Club and from the Chattanooga Club,” Moats said. They were getting ready to go on a 500-mile tour, but they came by here first and spent some time with us. We will be hosting car shows and not just Fords. So, everyone who enjoys vintage cars will love Ford’s Garage. Ford is an iconic brand and so we're proud that we can be part of that heritage.”
The bar offers cocktails, mocktails and a variety of craft beers.
After the ribbon cutting, we were invited in for lunch. Our serve Chloe was quick, attentive, funny and made sure to answer any questions we had about the menu.
My co-worker Joseph and I shared their Farmhouse Firestone Shrimp. Lightly battered, crispy shrimp tossed in spicy Boom Boom sauce, and served with Asian slaw, and finished with Sriracha and green onions.
Spicy but not overbearing. In fact, we ordered a side of Ranch, and I barely dipped my shrimp in it. It came with eight shrimps so we each sampled four. I loved it and with all the other great looking appetizer options, it seems like this might become my go-to weekend spot for a while.
There were tons of items I wanted to try, and I will try them soon, but I went with the chicken cobb salad. Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tossed with chopped bacon, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and crumbled gorgonzola. It’s served with their garlic vinaigrette.
Hot chicken, cool greens, savory cheese, and tangy pieces of bacon made each bite memorable. It was also massive and I ended up bringing more than half of the salad home for mom.
The entire experience was incredible. Don’t just take my word for it. Here is what Joseph thought:
Ford’s Garage, a new vintage, automotive themed restaurant that opened up in Hamilton Place where Abuelo’s Mexican restaurant used to sit, is chock full of incredible food, flavor, drinks, and a personality that sits at the intersection of having a modern feel while mirroring the atmosphere of a roaring twenties service station, with old cars, vintage automotive memorabilia, and gas station decor all throughout.
The concept restaurant combines a family-friendly environment with classic American comfort food, such as their signature burgers, ribs, seafood, steaks, and other staples. I was lucky enough to be amongst the first few people to experience the restaurant along with my colleague Patty Leon, and man did we have a blast.
To start I ordered the high octane non-alcoholic margarita with lime, and it was perfectly made. Just sweet and sour enough without being too much. For an appetizer, Patty and I split their Famous Firestone Shrimp, a wise and delicious choice by Patty. Our waitress, Chloe, was phenomenal, kind, and funny, and the entire staff was incredibly hospitable.
For my entree, I ordered the Chicken Henry and Patty got the Cobb Chicken Salad. I am not exaggerating one bit in saying I would like to be buried in the Chardonnay Lemon Butter Sauce that comes on top of the chicken, along with the goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and basil, served with it. This is some of the best lemon butter sauce I have ever had, and I wish I had been able to bottle some up and take it home with me.
We decided against dessert this time around, even though they all looked exceptional, as we were already stuffed from our appetizer and entree. In the future, I will try the funnel cake fries. They looked fantastic. The entire experience at Ford’s is a delight, and I cannot wait for next time.
Ford’s Garage
- 2102 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga, TN
- (423) 831-3673
- fordsgarageusa.com/locations/chattanooga/
- $$ - $$$