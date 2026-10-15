Ford’s Garage: Tasty American Food, Vintage Cars, And Great Vibes

Ford’s Garage opened its first Tennessee location here in Chattanooga at Hamilton Place Mall bringing new life to the formerly closed Abuelos Mexican restaurant. The newly opened restaurant brought 150 new jobs to the city and is the 36th Ford’s Garage since the first one opened in Fort Myers, Fla., in 2012.

“The first one was opened by Mike McGuigan, who I call the Walt Disney of the brand,” said Ted Moats the owner of the Chattanooga chain. “He came up with this whole theme, this idea, and now we have the great brand partner and we're official licensee of Ford Motor Company. So, it's something we respect and are very proud to be associated with.”

Ford’s Garage is now in 10 states with most location in Florida.

When asked why they picked Chattanooga Moats said he and business partners James Blaylock and Scott Estes are all Tennessee natives. So is their Ford’s Garage partner Swade Elliott.

“Tennessee is home to us,” Moats said. “I was born in Nashville. We have a couple partners from East Tennessee. We've all done business here before. I was a co-founder of Logan's Roadhouse back in the early 90s, so Chattanooga is not new to us. I love the city’s history, charm, and beauty and I think it's a perfect fit for this concept and with this place being a Ford’s Garage.”

He said he loved the fact they were able to secure a spot in Hamilton Place.

“I know this area gets a lot of quick traffic,” he said. “Not only is Chattanooga a great market, we believe, but Hamilton Place is the place we wanted to be. So, I jumped at the opportunity when I first learned that the former restaurant that had closed here would be available. I've had dealings with CBL Properties, the mall owners, before, and we had a seamless transition of a lease and they've been great partners. I love this location. The traffic is just going to get better as the interstate exit opens.

The concept is an inviting, whimsical interior. The décor pays homage to older vintage Ford Model A’s and T’s. The entire restaurant is largely inspired by a 1920s service station, Ford’s Garage features vintage Ford vehicles, authentic automotive memorabilia, and nostalgic details celebrating America’s automotive heritage.

There is a full-sized Model A hanging above the bar, wheels rolling. Ford Motor Company décor, old fashioned tire rims, vintage oil cans and even the bathroom décor features automobile references. The front doorknobs are old gas pump handles.

Outside they had antique autos, one was a vintage New York City police vehicle and gusts took turns turning the handle sounded the siren.

The menu features classic and specialty burgers, salads, pub style appetizers, soups, sandwiches, steaks, ribs and desserts.

“I think we have an outstanding menu and a great selection,” Moats said. “It's all quality. It's all fresh. We do fresh 8-ounce certified Angus burgers along with a nice variety of chef-driven comfort food, and then, of course, a classic bar. We want customer to come to Ford’s Garage for our legendary hospitality, and legendary experiences that we evoke from our staff and team.

The day prior to their grand opening they held a family and friends’ day and several car enthusiasts showed their support.

“We had 17 Model A’s that were beautifully restored cars that were from Smoky Mountains Club and from the Chattanooga Club,” Moats said. They were getting ready to go on a 500-mile tour, but they came by here first and spent some time with us. We will be hosting car shows and not just Fords. So, everyone who enjoys vintage cars will love Ford’s Garage. Ford is an iconic brand and so we're proud that we can be part of that heritage.”