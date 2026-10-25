Get A Free Entrée At Nick The Greek’s Grand Opening This Tuesday

Saturday afternoon I got a sneak preview of Chattanooga’s newest authentic Greek Street food restaurant when I dined at Nick the Greek in the Signal Mill complex.

Co-owners Jordan Nari and Gary Mitchell, who opened two Nick the Greek locations in Nashville recently, are planning a huge welcome offering free lunch for the community from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 27, during their grand opening event.

All guests in line during the event will receive one complimentary entrée per person.

“We are going to feed a lot of people,” Nari said. “Just show up but be prepared. There will be a line, but we move quickly.”

Mitchell still lives in Reno, Nevada. Nari and his family live in Nashville but they are originally from California.

Nick the Greek was established in 2014 in San Jose California by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris — all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition.

Nari had a breakfast restaurant in California at that time.

“When they started Nick the Greek, I heard about it, tried it, and it became one of my favorite spots,” Nari said. “When my wife and I decided to move to Tennessee, we started thinking about food places that would do well but also benefit the towns and create opportunities for people. So, we brought Nick the Greek to Tennessee. You could say we packed Nick the Greek in the truck and brought it with us.”

After their Nashville locations, Nari said they wanted to expand to Chattanooga. He said he was drawn to the Signal Mill Complex.

“I love it down here,” he said. “I think it’s a great location. We looked at spaces downtown and other locations, but when we came to Signal Mill, I saw this place had character. It has tons of soul and it’s a great up and coming neighborhood. I think there's so much happening down here, especially with the river being so close. And I think it creates some cool jobs for people.”

Nick the Greek offers healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality.

“If you walk into a Greek restaurant and you don’t see a vertical rotisserie like the one we have here, what are you even doing,” Nari said with a smile. “We are serving high-quality food and great portions.”

Protein choices include beef/lamb gyro meat, chicken gyro meat, pork belly, beefteki, falafel, vegetables, chicken souvlaki or steak souvlaki. Those can be made into either gyro sandwiches, plates, Mediterranean or Gyro bowls or, as in my case, a side to my Greek salad.

I ordered beef souvlaki as a side to my salad and made it a combo with a side of toasted pita bread slices and a soft drink. I grabbed some napkins, my utensils and my drink and sat down. The place is clean and has plagues on the wall telling you how to pronounce certain menu items. It’s yeer-oh (gyro) and su-vlaki (souvlaki). On another wall there is a list of various Greek foods. The menu is behind the counter and cashier. The whole place is bright and welcoming.

The Greek salad is enough to feed two people, which it did because I brought the leftovers home for mom. This was a real traditional Greek salad. Cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onions, sliced green bell peppers, Feta cheese and dressed with red wine vinaigrette.

The steak souvlaki was dressed with Greek inspired Chimichurri, a touch of oil and scallion slices. I pulled the steak off the wooden skewer. I took a bite and it was the best, most tender, flavorful bite of meat. There was a lot of Feta cheese in the salad which I love.