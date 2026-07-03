Get Your Seafood Fix Downtown At The Popular Scottie’s On The River

While exploring different Chattanooga neighborhoods I realized that one of my favorite seafood spots is outside the boundary of the Riverfront District but still deserving a mention.

I happen to love seafood. When I was younger, I worked as a fishmonger and living in South Florida there was plenty of access to fresh ocean seafood and river trout.

Here in Chattanooga, on Riverfront Parkway anchoring the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chattanooga Downtown/Cameron Harbor is Scottie’s on the River.

Owned by Scottie Bowman, who also owns the Big Chill & Grill and Scottie B’s Burgers and Brews, Scottie’s on the River opened in 2018 and serves upscale dining in a casual atmosphere. They have fresh seafood, aged steaks and a variety of cocktails.

You can sit inside at the bar or table, but I prefer sitting in the open-air patio area facing the river. I brought mom with me during one visit and in addition to all the great food on their regular lunch menu, they had my all-time favorite, Dungeness crab on their specials board.

Mom loves Oysters Rockefeller. So, we got half of a Dungeness crab, Oysters Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail and a lobster tail. The crab came with a small corn on the cob and mashed potato.

It was a bright sunny day with mild temperatures. The shrimp cocktail was served with cocktail sauce with an added scoop of horse radish which I love. They were large and fresh and slightly sweet. The lobster tail was perfect and served with creamy butter sauce.

The Dungeness crab had plenty of meat in the claw, chest and legs. A squeeze of lemon and a dunk in the creamy butter made the perfect bite. I kept cracking the crab legs and sliding out the meat placing it on mom’s plate and then mine. It’s a messy job, but somebody’s got to do it.

The mashed potatoes were topped with a little parsley, and they were smooth and delicious. The Oyster Rockefeller, roasted oysters topped with spinach and Parmesan cheese, were sublime. I ate my share on top of the crackers. Mom ate her portion straight out of the shell.

On Sundays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Scottie’s has a brunch menu, brunch buffet option and a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar! The brunch menu has breakfast options but also classic plates like chicken biscuits, Low Country shrimp boil, chicken and waffle sandwich, fish and grits, lobster Reuben and raw bar options like oysters on the half shell and shrimp cocktail.

Their soup selection stars most of my favorites. She crab soup, Seafood gumbo, and loaded baked potato soup. During dinner, if you’re not in the mood for seafood pick a Ribeye, New York Strip, center cut Filet Mignon, or center cut Top Sirloin. Scottie’s also has French cut pork chops and chicken plate options. Po’boys and sandwiches as well as classic burgers are on the menu. There is literally something for everyone.

What I like about Scottie’s is the come as you are attitude. During brunch you’ll find guests dressed in their Church Sunday finest mixed with folks in T-shirts, shorts and flip-flops. No judgement just well-prepared fresh seafood and fun environment. Another reason I like Scottie’s is that the owner is truly a community-oriented person. She started a non-profit, the Launch Pad, in 2020 helping women overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

There is plenty of parking, although you do need to pay for parking. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Scottie’s on the River is closed Christmas day.

This Saturday, July 4, from 11am-8pm the folks at Scottie’s are throwing a luau party. They’ll have delicious summer cocktails; ALL YOU CAN EAT Snow crab for $50. The Chef is also roasting 2 whole pigs. They’ll have corn hole on the patio and much more.

Scottie’s on the River

491 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga

(423) 269-7487

www.scottiesontheriver.net

https://www.facebook.com/scottiesontheriver

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