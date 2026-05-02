It’s Much More Than Taco Tuesday This Week: It’s Cinco De Mayo

This Tuesday isn’t just Taco Tuesday, as it also happens to be Cinco de Mayo. And around Chattanooga several restaurants are planning cocktail specials and more.

Of course, there are hundreds of Latin, Guatemalan and Mexican restaurants across the city who will offer specialty drinks and menus for Cinco de Mayo, celebrating the holiday which commemorates the Mexican army's unexpected 1862 victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla.

The Official Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl – Chattanooga

Saturday May 2, and Sunday May 3, 2026, 4 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Tacos, Tequila, party stops, beads, Margaritas, music and plenty of fiesta await teams participating in the pub crawl. Grab your crew, throw on something festive, and get ready to hit multiple bars packed with Cinco de Mayo vibes, themed cocktails, DJs, dancing, and big-party chaos all night long. Your ticket includes:

Welcome to the registration party at The Big Chill & Grill

Souvenir beads and beer koozie

Exclusive drink specials

Taco special at selected venues

No cover charge at participating bars

Get tickets at eventbrite.com

Future 3.21 Cinco De Mayo Celebration.

Sunday, May 3, 2026, 4-6 p.m

An event put on by the Down Syndrome Community of Greater Chattanooga, where adults with down syndrome are invited to a 21 and up event at Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina on Cherokee Blvd. There will chips and salsa, tacos, and plenty of fun with Future 3.21 friends. Future 3.21 a social group for young adults, 21 and up, with Down syndrome in the Greater Chattanooga area. DSCGC will be purchasing appetizers for the group, but meals will be your responsibility. Prices vary.

Grateful Cinco Luchador Throwdown at the Barrelhouse Ballroom

May 5, 2026, Doors open at 5 p.m.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Grateful Cinco Luchador Throwdown at the Barrelhouse Ballroom. The Grateful Dead tribute band, Chant in the Void, takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. Mariachi music begins and at 8 p.m. Lucha Libre style wrestling hits the floor. Cover charge is $15. There will be $5 Margarita and taco specials and a pop-up Taco Mamacita menu.

Viva Fiesta Cinco de Mayo

May 5, 2026, 7-9 p.m.

Painting with a Twist is hosting a Viva Fiesta Cinco de Mayo BOGO event from 7-9 p.m. Join them at their BYOB paint and sip studio for a painting class. No art experience necessary. They provide all supplies and instructions step by step. Pricing includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction, and a 16x20 take-home canvas. Pay for one painter and bring a friend for FREE. When booking, pay for one seat and they will have two reserved for you. Make sure to include both names in your reservation.

Reserve your spots at paintingwithatwist.com

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Street Food at the Sweet and Savory Classroom

May 5, 2026, 6-9 p.m.

Join the folks of Swet and Savory for a vibrant and flavorful journey through the streets of Mexico. Learn how to create authentic, mouth-watering dishes that capture the essence of Mexican culinary traditions.

Menu:

Agua Fresca

Gorditas (Stuffed Corn Tortilla Pocket)

Elote (Street Corn)

Conchas (Sweet Bread)

Come ready to cook, taste, and enjoy. Admission is $99. Use the code Nooga15 at checkout to receive $15 off.

Reserve at sweetandsavoryclassroom.com

Cinco De Mayo Social at The Common House

May 5, 2026, 7-9 p.m.

A Cinco De Mayo celebration at Common House Downtown, featuring live music, margaritas, and much more fun. One can even enjoy complimentary Tequila tastings, as well as margarita and taco specials in honor of the holiday. They will also be playing bingo that combines music and trivia, with the winner walking away with a $50 food and beverage voucher. As long as weather permits, this event will be outside on their terrace.