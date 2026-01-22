James Beard Foundation Recognizes Chattanooga's Calliope & Niedlov’s Bakery

Chattanooga’s food scene earned major honors from the James Beard Foundation this week, with two beloved local institutions named semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards.

Chef and owner Khaled Albanna of Calliope was named a semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast, while Niedlov’s Café & Bakery was recognized as a semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery.

The announcements mark a significant moment for Chattanooga’s independent restaurant community.

Chef Khaled Albanna, who was born in Jordan, opened Calliope in 2021 with co-owner Raven Humphrey. In 2022, the restaurant moved to its permanent home on Chattanooga’s historic MLK Boulevard. Calliope’s cuisine draws inspiration from the Levant—a region spanning the Middle East and Mediterranean—while incorporating seasonal Southern ingredients and a thoughtful, regionally informed cocktail program.

“I’m very ecstatic and humbled to receive this recognition,” said Albanna. “We are so thankful to our local community for supporting us for the last three years. We could not have made it this far without our past and present team members who have committed to building their skills and being consistent every day. We look forward to what comes next.”

The James Beard recognition follows another milestone year for Calliope, which was named one of The New York Times Top 50 Restaurants in the United States for 2025—one of only two restaurants in Tennessee to receive the honor. Calliope has also been featured in Food & Wine magazine’s “Best Meals of 2022,” and Albanna was selected as an honoree chef for the 2023 Iconoclast Dinner at the James Beard House in New York City.

Also recognized this year, Niedlov’s Bakery & Café was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery, an award that honors bakeries demonstrating exceptional quality, consistency, and community impact.

Under the stewardship of Erik and Lauren Zilen, who took the helm in 2015, Niedlov’s has continued its longstanding tradition of artisan bread, pastry, and café fare while serving as a cornerstone of Chattanooga’s food culture.

The cafe and bakery continues to be a strong supporter of local farms and aims to bring bread specially made from regional grain to the Chattanooga community.

The Outstanding Bakery nomination places Niedlov’s among the most respected bakeries in the country.

“Looking at the list of other bakeries recognized on this list, it’s very humbling and surreal. This honor speaks to the incredible work of our whole team, our farmers, and our partners who all make Niedlov’s the place it is,” said Erik Zilen. “This is inspiring to us to help keep pushing our craft and create a grain economy in Southeast TN.”

Together, these honors reflect the breadth of Chattanooga’s culinary landscape—from globally inspired, contemporary cooking to time-honored baking traditions—and underscore the city’s continued rise as a nationally recognized food destination.

For more information, visitwww.callioperestaurant.comwww.niedlovs.com