LAUNCH Celebrates Record Number Of Business Openings For Food Entrepreneurs

Dining Out

As LAUNCH celebrates almost 1,000 entrepreneurs served, the nationally recognized Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC) commercial kitchen is celebrating four simultaneous grand openings for LAUNCH graduates, the most ever recorded in a two-month time period:

  • Power-Up Pizza (Mar. 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1628 Cloud Springs Rd., Rossville, GA): Chattanooga’s only Cybertruck-powered pizza food truck.
  • Chef Chasty’s Seafood and More (Mar. 12, 1 p.m., 5600 Brainerd Rd. (Door B), Chattanooga, TN): Guests can enjoy award-winning favorites, including a signature homemade burger, seafood eggrolls, loaded baked potatoes, and wings, all prepared with passion, excellence, and her brand promise of “Southern Comfort, Elevated.”
  • Oui Oui Boulangerie (soft opening: Feb. 23, 338 E Main St., Chattanooga, TN): A French Boulangerie in Chattanooga, TN.
  • Mama O’s Sarap Stop (Mar. 18, 11-3 p.m., 5704 Marlin Rd., Chattanooga, TN): Sharing Filipino flavors & stories, one egg roll at a time.

“When you analyze the small business survival rate, statistics show the many obstacles these entrepreneurs had to overcome,” said LAUNCH Co-CEO Hal Bowling. “These have included the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in investor and grant funding, rising costs, and more.”

“We’re grateful to operate in a community that understands the economic value of local small businesses,” added LAUNCH Co-CEO DeJuan Jordan. “Community support is a large factor in the success of small and microbusinesses, and we anticipate even more business openings in the near future.” 

To learn more about LAUNCH, visit launchcha.org