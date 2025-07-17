Longtime Favorite Cherry Street Tavern Celebrates Homespun Music And Food

As a more intimate venue and pub, Cherry Street Tavern has quickly become one of Chattanooga’s staples and a true favorite among locals.

There’s a closeness and intimacy to the artists and fellow music lovers that can’t be found elsewhere in the city. Co-founded by musician Marty Bohannon and chef George MacEwan, the Tavern is an eclectic, cozy space that offers an easygoing British pub vibe, along with tasty drinks, bites, and incredible live music.

Having opened in 2021 near the Chattanooga Billiards Club, the Tavern quickly grew into a hometown favorite spot to grab a decently priced drink and enjoy some amazing pub food, all while taking in a diverse array of live music, trivia, and open mics. Parking out front is mostly street parking, though you can find some lots around the corner.

When you first walk up to the tavern, you are greeted by the sign out front. Letters that resemble an old English style font read Cherry Street Tavern with a picture of what appears to be a white antelope with wings. The brick-lined exterior leads past a small patio to a solid wooden door.

Once inside, you begin to feel the atmosphere and intimacy of the tavern. Immediately to your left is the small stage near the front window. There are a few smaller steps to get up to the actual stage with tile lining the surrounding area. Slightly above the stage is a bronze spherical lamp and other beautiful, smaller, antique lamps hanging from the ceiling of the establishment.

Keep strolling and you will find the bar to your left and booths to your right. Take a seat at the bar, if you can find one, and you will find their straightforward black and white menu with offerings like Sausage Roll Bites, Fried Pickle Chips, or their famous Chicken Nibs, which are made of pickle-brined fried chicken and tossed in Jos Sauce, served with a side of honey mustard.

Their menu also offers salads, sides, pasties, and mains, such as their magnificent Tavern Burger and Tots. For cocktails, they offer crowd favorites like the Cherry Bomb and The Cucumber Cooler. They also serve a variety of craft and regional beers alongside canned options.

The venue is smaller, with a narrow space that features first-come, first-served style seating. For most shows, you are likely to be standing and sharing an intimate space with the person next to you, making the entire experience more personable.

Show up early if you want to grab a booth, or head towards the back patio where you can find the legendary “Cooper’s Alley,” an alley that features a large lime colored geometric art installation woven throughout the tapestry of outdoor chairs and tables. Coopers Alley has fast become one of the more eclectic and unique outdoor patios in all of Chattanooga.

Back inside is a frenzy of activity. These days, and depending on the night, you likely have an Open Mic on Mondays, Trivia on Tuesdays, and live music acts scattered throughout the week.

Both regional and national artists alike have taken the stage at the Tavern over the years, including Wednesday, Jim Lauderdale, Hotline TNT, and Tommy Prine. However, while the Tavern does feature larger acts, its bread and butter lies in the local talent that performs, such as acts like The 7th Street Band and artists like Matt Hicks and Braden Wall.

Emerging artists have grown to become staples of the Chattanooga music community through the shows they have performed at Cherry Street Tavern. The Tavern, aside from being an intimate space to catch live music and find cheap eats and drinks, has grown into a venue that celebrates and lauds homegrown talent.

As a result, and within four years, they have become a celebrated establishment and one of Chattanooga’s go-to venues for music that defines our city and encapsulates the meaning of music in Chattanooga.

Cherry Street Tavern