Main Street's Mean Jeen’s Is Your Friendly Neighborhood Cocktail Dive Bar

Calling themselves a true neighborhood cocktail dive bar, Mean Jeen’s will soon be celebrating their second year in business.

The Main Street pool hall, bar and diner is located where a former coffee and sandwich place called The Spot Coffee Shop once stood.

Owners Jeena Listar and Josh Mongoven say the bowling style interior décor was inspired by the movie The Big Lebowski. Inside you’ll find a colorful, playful interior that resembles the bowling alley featured in the movie.

You’ll also find a jukebox playing everyone’s favorite music, big screen TVs, tiny TVs behind the bar with VHS movies playing and a photobooth. Of course you’ll find pool tables, a full liquor bar and their daily menu. On weekends they have a brunch menu from noon until 3 p.m. featuring cocktail specials and their breakfast tacos.

I went this past weekend and tried their frozen Pina Colada, their fried chicken sandwich with fries, and their Mean smash burger. I didn’t eat all that in one sitting. I visited more than once.

The Pina Colada was delicious, sweet and refreshing. The fried chicken sandwich had two huge fried chicken tenders cooked to perfection with Ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato. I ordered mine minus the tomato. You can also choose to have your fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, which I might do next time. That combination of crunchy fried chicken, creamy dressing, and crisp lettuce was amazing. The fries are old style shoestring fries with just the right amount of salt. I think I finished most of my fries before my sandwich.

The Mean Smashburger has lettuce, tomato, American cheese and Mean sauce. It’s juicy, drip down your arm delicious and again the fries were the bomb.

I’ll be checking them out a few more times to try a variety of their cocktails, rotating craft beer selection and more of their menu items. They have fish tacos, fried white fish Po’ boy and a Philly cheesesteak sandwich which are all calling my name. They had a board on the wall listing some of their kitchen specials and I need to try their Mean dog.

On Fridays they host a fish fry from 4:00 p.m. until they sell out. It’s a basket of fish, fries and slaw for $14. Trivia night is the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. BINGO is held on the last Tuesday of each month from 8:00 p.m. until whenever.

Happy Hour is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and Noon until 7:00 p.m. on weekends. On Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 p.m. until :001 a.m. they offer their new munchies menu featuring a small order of fries, Ballpark nachos, snack wrap and a bacon grilled cheese sandwich all between $3 to $5.

I nearly forgot to mention, they have an incredible outdoor patio seating area and they’ll treat you furbaby to a bowl of water and even a doggie treat. Bring your friends and get your photos done in the booth. Come during the weekends to enjoy football games or play a round of pool.

Monday through Friday Mean Jeen’s opens at 4:00 p.m. and the party continues until 2 a.m. On weekends they open at Noon.

Mean Jeen’s