Make Sunday's National Sandwich Day Special With Some Local Favorites

As if I need a reason to talk about food! This Sunday is National Sandwich Day and the Scenic City has plenty of places to grab every sandwich imaginable.

I’m sure I could ask 20 different people what their favorite sandwich place is, and I’d get 20 different answers. I have three main places I frequent here in town, because they have great sandwiches. B

ut I’m willing to bet that I’ve just started to scratch the surface and likely have many new places to discover. Hopefully you’ll comment on this story and offer your suggestions of places you frequent, so I can give them a try.

Greg’s Sandwich Works

One place at the top of my list is Greg’s Sandwich Works on Brainerd Road. I’ve mentioned Greg’s before. It’s the first sandwich place I went to when searching for an authentic Cuban sandwich. They have the best replica so far, and it’s usually what I order when dining there. But they have many other of my favorite sandwiches and wraps.

Their house club with grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato is my second favorite choice. They have an excellent selection of wraps. My favorite is the chicken spinach wrap. Lettuce, Feta cheese, tomato, red onion, black olives, mild peppers, Tzatziki sauce, and lots of grilled chicken.

What I also like about Greg’s is you have the option to build your own sandwich. I often get a roast beef and provolone sandwich with jalapenos, lettuce, black olives, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and Balsamic vinegar on Rye bread. It's the best!

Also, go on a Wednesday where they offer their Chicago specials and get the Italian sausage sandwich. You’ll thank me later.

Visit them online at gregssandwichworks.com

Ankar’s Hoagies

Just down the street from Greg’s, also on Brainerd Road, is another favorite stop, Ankar’s Hoagies. If you’re not sure what sandwich you might want, then you’re in trouble. Why? Because this place has so many options, you might lose your mind while deciding which sandwich to order.

This place has a good version of a Cuban sandwich. But it’s their chicken Shawarma, gyros and chicken parmesan sandwiches that keep me coming back. The sandwiches are huge and satisfying and you’ll have to keep coming back until you’ve tried all they offer.

Visit them online at ankarshoagiesonline.com

Marsha’s Backstreet Café

Maybe it’s a Brainerd Road thing, or maybe it’s because Ankar’s, Greg’s and this next place are close to my work office, but you haven’t tried the “best clucking chicken salad in town,” unless you had it from Marsha’s Backstreet Café. They wear that slogan on their work shirts, and they should as it is the best!

They offer daily specials, a different sandwich of the week, and plenty of classic home cooked meals. In addition to their chicken salad sandwich, I’ve enjoyed their fried chicken sandwich and wrap with a side of Buffalo sauce. I normally pour the hot sauce right over the chicken and chow down.

Eating at Marsha’s is like eating at home with family. It gets packed at lunchtime and everyone there is a regular customer.

Visit them online at facebook.com/MarshasBackstreetCafe

While those are the three main places I rush to when the sandwich mood strikes, there are a few other places worth noting.

River Street Deli

If you want the experience of dining in a famous New York style deli, like Katz’s Delicatessen, then you must stop by River Street Deli. This place is iconic, just ask the locals. Their Hot Pastrami and traditional Rueben sandwiches are stacked high, and Thursday will always be brisket sandwich day.