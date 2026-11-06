Make Thanksgiving Easy By Having A Great Meal In A Nice Restaurant

It's true that not everyone likes to cook a Thanksgiving dinner at home.
We've already covered the many places around town where you can get a take-home Thanksgiving feast, but if you prefer to dine out in style for Thanksgiving there are several high-end dining places in Chattanooga ready to take your reservations and offer you a traditional and sometimes unique Thanksgiving experience.
Nomia: Modern Kitchen
Gather around the table at Nomia: Modern Kitchen this Thanksgiving for a special holiday menu celebrating the best flavors of the season. Dinner is on November 26, from noon until 6 p.m. The fee is $85 per person, $35 for children under 12; 20% gratuity.
Enjoy a curated Thanksgiving menu featuring:
- Starter — Select One: Autumn Harvest Salad — mixed greens, Honeycrisp apples, pecans, goat cheese & apple cider vinaigrette, Squash & Carrot Bisque — coconut cream & toasted pumpkin seeds
- Main — Select One:Herb Roasted Turkey with Thyme Gravy, Brown Sugar Glazed Ham, Prime Rib with Au Jus & Horseradish Cream +$5, Roasted Root Vegetables with Vegan Thyme Gravy & Leek Oil
- Sides — Select Three: Asiago Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey, Cornbread Dressing, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Deviled Eggs, Cranberry Sauce
- Dessert — Select One: Apple Streusel, Pumpkin Pie, Banana Pudding, Chocolate Mousse Cake
Your dining experience includes a Champagne Toast or Hot Apple Cider to raise a glass for the holiday. After the last seating at 6 p.m., Nomia bar will serve a limited menu until 10 p.m. Nomia will also be serving its regular breakfast menu from 7-10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Make reservations at OpenTable. Nomia: Modern Kitchen is at 105 W Main Street inside the Caption Hotel by Hyatt.
The Forge
The Forge features an extensive holiday buffet with roasted/smoked turkey, a prime rib carving station, smoked ham, crab and whitefish cakes, and a dessert bar. The cost is around $70 for adults, $35 for kids. The Forge is located inside the Chattanoogan Hotel, 1201 Broad Street. The dinner is set for November 26, 2026.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
The folks at Ruth’s Chris are serving up a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 26. They invite you to gather with loved ones for a feast where every detail is taken care of, and every bite feels like a celebration. Diners can pick from their traditional menu items or opt for their three-course holiday meal consisting of:
- First course (choice of one): Caesar salad | House salad | Louisiana seafood gumbo
- Main course: Oven roasted turkey breast, rich and savory gravy, sausage-herb stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, honey glazed baby carrots, and cranberry relish
- Dessert: A dessert duo pairing of pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice cream
The cost is $52 per person, children 12 and under $21. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is located inside the Embassy Suite Hotel, 2321 Lifestyle Way. Reserve your table here.
Elsie’s Daughter
Elsie’s Daughter, the Appalachian bistro at The Hotel Chalet is offering a three-course Thanksgiving meal on November 26, from 2-8 p.m. The price is $95 per person, $75 for kids
- Menu highlights: Sweet potato biscuits with cinnamon sorghum butter | Cornbread-stuffed turkey breast with hoppin' john beans | mashed potatoes and gravy | Chianti-braised short rib with candied carrots | Pumpkin tiramisu and apple hand pie with caramel whipped cream | Vegan and gluten-free options in every course.
Reservations now on OpenTable. Elsie’s Daughter is inside the Hotel Chalet, 1404 Rossville Ave.
Rodizio Grill Hamilton Place
Rodizio Grill Hamilton Place is offering a Thanksgiving style meal on Friday November 27 from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Guests can order from their regular Brazilian Steakhouse menu or more traditional items like orange glazed turkey, stuffing and gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Don’t want turkey? Order their Delmonico steak. The price is $54.99 for adults, $18.99 for kids ages 4-11. You can add a choice of selected desserts for an additional fee. Dinner will be served all day. Reservations are recommended. Book here.
Totto Sushi & Grill
If you want something completely unique, Totto Sushi & Grill is offering all-you-can-eat sushi and hot bar on November 26, from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Guests will be treated to salmon nigiri, tuna nigiri, tamago nigiri, and Hibachi steak. The price is $28.99 for adults, $16.99 for kids ages 7-11, $11.99 for kids ages 4-6. Make reservations here.
Zaya Korean Steak House
Zaya Korean Steak House is offering a special Thanksgiving menu feast from November 20, through November 29, and will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. The cost is $69 per person. Reservations are encouraged. Book here.
Southern Belle Riverboat
The Southern Belle Riverboat takes guests on a two-hour cruise on the scenic Tennessee River while you enjoy their one-time-through buffet-style Thanksgiving Dinner. Prices from $74.99.
- Sliced Roast Turkey Breast | Carved Ham | Creamy Mashed Potatoes | Giblet Gravy | Cornbread Dressing | Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallow Topping | Green Bean Casserole | Corn Pudding | Cranberry Sauce | Dinner Rolls | Cheesecake for Dessert
Throughout the cruise, you’ll have iced tea, coffee, and water. Alcoholic beverages are available for sale. Book your November 26 Thanksgiving cruise here.
Golden Corral
Want a budget friendly place for Thanksgiving? Most Golden Corral locations are open on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. though hours vary by franchise. Carved-to-order roasted turkey and holiday glazed ham, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole with marshmallows, cranberry sauce, yeast rolls, and a dessert bar featuring pumpkin and pecan pie. Prices vary by location, with discount rates available for children (priced by age) and seniors. To find the closest Golden Corral near you visit www.goldencorral.com/locations
This list was compiled as of November 4, 2026. If other restaurants announce Thanksgiving offerings, we will update this list. If you’re a local restaurant planning to offer a Thanksgiving dinner, email me at PattyL@brewermediagroup.com