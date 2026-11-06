Make Thanksgiving Easy By Having A Great Meal In A Nice Restaurant

It's true that not everyone likes to cook a Thanksgiving dinner at home.

We've already covered the many places around town where you can get a take-home Thanksgiving feast, but if you prefer to dine out in style for Thanksgiving there are several high-end dining places in Chattanooga ready to take your reservations and offer you a traditional and sometimes unique Thanksgiving experience.

Nomia: Modern Kitchen

Gather around the table at Nomia: Modern Kitchen this Thanksgiving for a special holiday menu celebrating the best flavors of the season. Dinner is on November 26, from noon until 6 p.m. The fee is $85 per person, $35 for children under 12; 20% gratuity.

Enjoy a curated Thanksgiving menu featuring:

Starter — Select One: Autumn Harvest Salad — mixed greens, Honeycrisp apples, pecans, goat cheese & apple cider vinaigrette, Squash & Carrot Bisque — coconut cream & toasted pumpkin seeds

Main — Select One:Herb Roasted Turkey with Thyme Gravy, Brown Sugar Glazed Ham, Prime Rib with Au Jus & Horseradish Cream +$5, Roasted Root Vegetables with Vegan Thyme Gravy & Leek Oil

Sides — Select Three: Asiago Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey, Cornbread Dressing, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Deviled Eggs, Cranberry Sauce

Dessert — Select One: Apple Streusel, Pumpkin Pie, Banana Pudding, Chocolate Mousse Cake

Your dining experience includes a Champagne Toast or Hot Apple Cider to raise a glass for the holiday. After the last seating at 6 p.m., Nomia bar will serve a limited menu until 10 p.m. Nomia will also be serving its regular breakfast menu from 7-10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Make reservations at OpenTable. Nomia: Modern Kitchen is at 105 W Main Street inside the Caption Hotel by Hyatt.

The Forge

The Forge features an extensive holiday buffet with roasted/smoked turkey, a prime rib carving station, smoked ham, crab and whitefish cakes, and a dessert bar. The cost is around $70 for adults, $35 for kids. The Forge is located inside the Chattanoogan Hotel, 1201 Broad Street. The dinner is set for November 26, 2026.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

The folks at Ruth’s Chris are serving up a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 26. They invite you to gather with loved ones for a feast where every detail is taken care of, and every bite feels like a celebration. Diners can pick from their traditional menu items or opt for their three-course holiday meal consisting of:

First course (choice of one): Caesar salad | House salad | Louisiana seafood gumbo

Main course: Oven roasted turkey breast, rich and savory gravy, sausage-herb stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, honey glazed baby carrots, and cranberry relish

Dessert: A dessert duo pairing of pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice cream

The cost is $52 per person, children 12 and under $21. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is located inside the Embassy Suite Hotel, 2321 Lifestyle Way. Reserve your table here.

Elsie’s Daughter

Elsie’s Daughter, the Appalachian bistro at The Hotel Chalet is offering a three-course Thanksgiving meal on November 26, from 2-8 p.m. The price is $95 per person, $75 for kids

Menu highlights: Sweet potato biscuits with cinnamon sorghum butter | Cornbread-stuffed turkey breast with hoppin' john beans | mashed potatoes and gravy | Chianti-braised short rib with candied carrots | Pumpkin tiramisu and apple hand pie with caramel whipped cream | Vegan and gluten-free options in every course.

Reservations now on OpenTable. Elsie’s Daughter is inside the Hotel Chalet, 1404 Rossville Ave.

Rodizio Grill Hamilton Place

Rodizio Grill Hamilton Place is offering a Thanksgiving style meal on Friday November 27 from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Guests can order from their regular Brazilian Steakhouse menu or more traditional items like orange glazed turkey, stuffing and gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Don’t want turkey? Order their Delmonico steak. The price is $54.99 for adults, $18.99 for kids ages 4-11. You can add a choice of selected desserts for an additional fee. Dinner will be served all day. Reservations are recommended. Book here.