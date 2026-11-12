Mean King Brewing: A Cool Microbrewery Hidden In The Heart Of East Brainerd

This past weekend I went to an event that was benefiting Project Chimps, a north Georgia Chimpanzee rescue organization founded to provide lifelong care to former research chimps.

The sanctuary sits on 230+ acres of forested land in the Blue Ridge Mountains of north Georgia. I love supporting all types of animal causes and I plan to tour the sanctuary soon.

But what was also special is where the event took place. I recently mentioned in another article that I was looking to explore local microbreweries in the city, and most of those are in the downtown area.

This fundraiser was in the East Brainerd neighborhood. It was a microbrewery I was not familiar with. It’s called Mean King Brewing.

It took me a minute to find it. When you turn onto Jenkins Road from Brainerd Road to your right is a strip mall where there is a Lupi’s Pizza, an ice cream shop, and other small stores. Turn right into that parking lot. Turn to the left and go around the building. Around the corner you’ll find Clean Eatz and then Mean King Brewing.

Owned by native Brazilian Alan Reis the microbrewery combines the owner’s two passions, beer, and chess. Reis in Spanish means King, hence the name. Inside there were several chess game boards you could use to play. Reis used to play in chess tournaments years ago. He also runs Angry Hops Brewery in Blue Ridge, GA.

There were chess decorations around the whole interior There is bar seating, table seating and you can see the brewhouse tanks in the back section of the building. There is also an outdoor patio area, great for sunny, bright, and cool days.

Mean King has 16 house crafted beers. The top of each tap has a chess piece like, pawn, king, queen, knight, and others.

The donations at this event were to support a chimp named Haylee. With the purchase of my ticket, I received a Project Chimps pint glass, key chain, and a ticket to get one free pint of beer.

I sat at the bar and the bartender, who was also named Haley but spelled differently, said I could try their Mangover Mango, a sweet, hazy IPA, the King’s Lunch, a peanut butter and jelly inspired mixed berry sour or the Helles Sacrifice, which Haley described as tasting like a German Lager.

She also let me try a sip of the Helles Sacrifice and that’s what ended up being poured into my new pint glass. The place was packed and I noticed several customers bringing in pizzas from Lupi’s and food from other places.

“Customers can bring their own food?” I asked Haley.

“Yes,” she said. “We don’t sell food items here, so a lot of our customers grab a pizza before coming in for their beer.”

Next time I’m bringing in food. I recently received an email from someone who read one of my Taco Tuesday articles. Thank you, Taylor Hutchison for being my one Taco Tuesday fan! I got the head’s up that there is a taco truck parked at Jenkins Road and Standifer Gap Road. You better believe those tacos will pair well with several of Mean King’s selections.

As I finished my pint, Haley started taking down the tap sign for their Orange Opening.

“Oh no,” I said. “I like Orange flavored beers and was going to order a glass of that.”

“Let me check on something,” she said. Haley went into the back brewhouse and a few seconds later she stepped back out to the bar.

“Just kidding,” she said. “Do you want an eight-ounce, 12 ounce or pint?”