Looking For A Tasty And Authentic Gyro? Zeek’z House Of Gyro To The Rescue

This past year must have seemed like a wild rollercoaster ride for Sean Alexander.

First, he took over the space in the Northshore neighborhood once occupied by the iconic Long Horn Restaurant. That classic America Diner style restaurant opened in 1959 and was a busy local eatery until it closed in February 2024.

After renovating much of the interior but keeping the triangular roof and exterior façade everyone was customed to seeing, Alexander opened Build-A-Salad in early 2026. For a while he had a steady stream of health conscience clients. And then his rollercoaster began to free-fall.

Shortly after he opened Build-A-Salad, news started spreading about people becoming ill from tainted lettuce. Within weeks the 2026 multistate Cyclospora outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce and a few other fresh produce items forced Alexander to close in August.

Alexander is not one to give up and he quickly pivoted. I peeked my head inside the door of what was becoming Zeek’z House of Gyro in late September. Alexander said they were ready to open, just waiting for their final health inspection. He said he went back to his roots. Alexander said he ran a gyro restaurant in Flowood, Mississippi that had a loyal customer base.

In Mississippi, Zeek’z House of Gyro gained a strong following and Alexander opened a second Mississippi location in 2020. But he ultimately closed his operations there in 2024 due to pandemic-related staffing shortages.

This Chattanooga location would soon welcome customers. I told him I’d be back once he opened. I did.

The place was busy with folks seated at the counter, tables, and outdoor patio. I asked my server if it’s been this busy since they opened earlier this month. She said it has been extremely busy. Alexander was working in the kitchen, adjusting the outdoor patio table covers, greeting customers and was far too busy for me to try and strike up another conversation with him.

I’m curious as to what brought him to Chattanooga. I’ll have to catch up with him next time. I also wanted to congratulate him. Zeek’z appears to be on the verge of being a new success story instead of one of loss or defeat.

Chattanoogans can now enjoy his signature gyros, salads, falafel and more at this new Mediterranean food spot. I love gyros, so I had to try one. I ordered their regular gyro and my server asked if I wanted cottage fries to go with it.

Based on the look on my face she immediately knew I had no idea what that was. Am I the only person who has never heard of cottage fries? No? Just me?

She said they cut the potato lengthwise, into thick, round potato slices that are tossed in oil and seasonings, then deep fried until crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.

Like real potato hashbrown patty but it’s fries instead!

They looked incredibly delicious but I’m glad I decided to try them later in the future.

Why?

Because my gyro was stuffed with lamb and beef, Tzatziki sauce, onions, and lettuce. The pita bread was about to burst. I understand why he serves it wrapped tightly in paper. As their menu states, don’t unwrap the paper, peel it away and take a bite. However, there was so much stuffed into the pita bread I needed to unhinge my jaw to get a little bit of everything.

Eventually I broke the rule, unwrapped my gyro, used my fork to get all the good stuff in my mouth and then took a bite of bread. Either way, I was completely satisfied. It was delicious.

There are a few other Mediterranean food options on the menu, all made in-house. He has a variety of Pita Mozz. This is a popular Greek-style flatbread or pita grilled with melted mozzarella cheese on top (you can have it with ham or turkey with grilled onions or gyro style with grilled onions), Hummus, Dolmades (grape leaves with rice and spices), Pitadilla (a quesadilla but with spicy feta cheese inside pita bread and topped with more feta cheese), a variety of salads, Baklava, a variety of pita wraps and mini corndogs for the children.

They offer Coke products and their menu says to ask the server for their selection of beer. Zeek’z is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sundays

Zeek’z House of Gyro