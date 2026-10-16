Olos Unveils Scratch-Made Mediterranean Cuisine Here In Chattanooga

Olos and Olos Market is open at 345 Broad St., on the rooftop of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chattanooga Downtown, as the city's first full-service rooftop restaurant.

Built entirely around scratch-made Mediterranean cuisine, the concept pairs rooftop dining with Olos Market, a first-of-its-kind Mediterranean market downstairs stocked with imported ingredients so guests can recreate the cuisine at home.

A private elevator connects Olos and Olos Market directly, so guests can move between the two without passing through the hotel or its lobby. SquareOne developed and operates Olos and Olos Market in partnership with Vision Hospitality Group.

"Downtown Chattanooga has changed a lot over the years, and Olos is exactly the kind of addition we wanted to help bring to the area," said Mitch Patel, founder and chief executive officer of Vision. "It gives visitors and the whole neighborhood a unique international vibe right here in Chattanooga."

The name Olos comes from the Greek word ὅλος, meaning whole, complete or entire, reflecting SquareOne's vision for Olos and Olos Market as one unified concept. Upstairs, the menu centers on shareable Mediterranean dishes such as hummus, falafel and Olos Thalassa, a shared seafood experience for tables of four to six, alongside Roman pizzas, Turkish flatbreads and a full cocktail program built on the same flavors.

Downstairs, Olos Market pairs a street-food-style lunch and dinner menu with a full-service bakery, offering dishes such as the Tuscan Pizza, the Chicken Shawarma Wrap and the Trabzon Pide, a flatbread topped with Kashkaval cheese, butter and egg yolk.

Alongside that service, Olos Market adds a curated retail grocery stocked with several hundred imported ingredients, letting guests shop the same products used in the restaurant's dishes and recreate them at home. A companion cookbook, offered to guests at launch and later available as a hardback, will tie the dine-in and retail experiences together.

"Our menu offers food from across the Mediterranean, a region that has long built its food around fresh ingredients, shared plates and gathering with others," said Allen Corey, SquareOne's founder and chief executive officer. "We approached it in that same spirit, pulling together an authentic menu from the region."

The Olos concept is the result of four years of travel across the Mediterranean and of operating Massey's Kitchen on Lookout Mountain.

"The SquareOne culinary and R&D team spent weeks training with chefs in Spain, Greece, Italy and Turkey, learning techniques directly in their kitchens and bars," Corey said. "That is the standard we bring to Olos. Every dish is made from scratch with the ingredients and methods true to its region of origin."

Olos and Olos Market are open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to midnight on weekdays. On weekends, both venues serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by dinner service. Olos Market also opens earlier on weekdays for grab-and-go breakfast, served from 7 to 10 a.m. and including housemade sandwiches, breads and specialty coffee. Olos seats 118 upstairs and Olos Market seats 88 downstairs, both including patio and bar seating