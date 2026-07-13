Oui Oui Boulangerie Celebrates Southside Grand Opening With Community Party

Co-owners and founders Johann and Siliza Tremor of the French bakery Oui Oui Boulangerie are having a grand opening to celebrate their new brick-and-mortar location on Main Street in Chattanooga’s Southside district, this Tuesday, July 14th.

The grand opening will also fall on Bastille Day, France’s national holiday commemorating the storming of the Bastille in 1789. The opening is not only a celebration of the holiday and the shop, but it is also a celebration of the community, and many local officials and community leaders will be in attendance.

Expect a morning full of French pastries and baguettes, live music by DJ Mcpro, and complimentary hors d'oeuvres, leading into the afternoon, when there will be a storefront celebration by River City Company and a grand ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., powered by LAUNCH Chattanooga.

There will also be special Oui Oui Boulangerie and Bastille Day merchandise, alongside a brilliant art installation by Chattanooga artist and educator, Kris Bespalec, as part of her Sacred Bodies series, which explores material, presence, and memory.

In speaking with shop owner Johann Tremor about his life and what inspired him to bring an authentic French boulangerie to the Scenic City, he discussed starting to bake at an early age and spoke to the welcoming community of Chattanooga as a perfect place to raise his family while building a business from a dream.

“I started baking when I came to the U.S. from France in 2013. I knew I wanted to open a boulangerie to share my passion for French bread and offer people something different, like French ingredients along with artisanal baking methods. We chose Chattanooga for its welcoming community, rich history, beautiful views, and it being the perfect place to raise a family. My wife and I have three kids, and we knew Chattanooga would be a place to give them a good life while building our business.

The Southside felt right because it’s our neighborhood. Living on Main St. for three years, we love the vibe and walkability of the Southside. It’s a place where you can discover cool local businesses and run into your neighbors on a stroll. We wanted Oui Oui to be a part of that amazing community and be a place where locals and visitors can gather, eat delicious pastries, and engage in conversations about anything.”

While the official grand opening is set for Tuesday, the quaint bakery started serving Scenic City customers in February of this year. They have an incredible variety of French pastries, such as fresh baguettes, butter croissants, pain au chocolat, pain suisse, amazing seasonal fruit tarts, and even traditional French sandwiches like jambon-beurre.

In speaking to Johann about how he wants people to feel when leaving their grand opening, and what can be expected moving forward, he mentioned having a new menu with different offerings, and that he hopes folks leave feeling inspired.

“With our Grand Opening, we have a new menu that includes new lunch items like Quiche; everyone’s favorite almond croissant will now be offered daily, and we’ll be revealing our new dessert menu for Patisserie nights at Oui Oui, which will take place every Thursday night starting Aug 6th.

We’re also excited to share an exclusive and unique water menu to pair with our desserts. We hope people leave feeling inspired. We’re living our dream of being able to share our craft with people, and I want people to leave feeling like they can pursue whatever passion they may have.”

When discussing the impact the shop will and has had on the Southside community, Johann mentioned offering something different to the Southside, importing the finest French ingredients while also having a space that offers cool vintage and artwork, too.