Putting Some "Barque" Into The Search For The Best Tacos In Town

This week the search for the best tacos in town continues at Barque, pronounced bark, as in the smoked outside layer on a brisket.

Wait, Barque? Isn’t that a BBQ joint?

Yes, but Barque also has some real tasty, authentic street tacos on their menu. They may not be al pastor, or asada, but they are still served with delicious meat toppings, cilantro and onions on top of a warmed corn tortilla.

I’ve tasted every one of their tacos. Pork, chicken, brisket and burnt ends– they are the BOMB!

And I love the fact that the smoked brisket and meats are being brought to culinary perfection by a female pitmaster – Megan Roberson. She learned her trade from former general manager and professional chef Marcus Willis.

Locals may recall the diner was formerly Charlie’s BBQ and Bakery. It was co-owned by Wes Agee and Elizabeth St. Claire. Unfortunately, Agee passed away in April of 2021 and St. Claire moved to Nashville.

Roberson worked at Charlie’s for a long time. When Ed Ryan took new ownership, Willis was hired to manage the diner and bring his Texas BBQ roots to Barque. Roberson returned to work for Willis and became his protégé.

“I had no kitchen experience…he taught me all of it,” Roberson said.

She’s spent the past three and a half years perfecting everything Willis taught her. She took over most of the cooking duties, a while back, so Willis could focus on running the diner.

Recently, Willis moved on to another opportunity and Roberson and the team stepped up, keeping things moving forward.

During my visit, just last week, I asked about Willis. That’s when I learned Roberson and the team were handling the show and maintaining the high quality of service and food I’ve come to expect under Willis’ management.

“She is doing a great job,” Ryan said.

“It is a big deal for me,” she said. “Marcus did so much here…It means we are doing the recipes the right way and being consistent.”

Her brisket and burnt ends are tender, the chicken is sublime, and ribs have just the right pull off the bone. But it’s the tacos that keep me coming back – often.

My favorite is their burnt ends tacos. The meat is melt-in-your-mouth soft with a rich flavor and a hint of smoke. My second go-to is always a toss-up between the pork and the smoked chicken. The corn tortillas are soft, and the tacos are served with a side of their house made hot sauce. Roberson said they smoke the tomatoes, herbs and secret spices to make the sauce.

“It’s the best,” she said, and she ain’t wrong!

You get two tacos per order. I take a little hot sauce, put it on the corner of my taco and take my first bite.

Pure joy!

Next, I reach for the three house sauces they offer. One is a mustard base sauce with a nice tang to it. Their Proper sauce is both sweet and savory and their third sauce is SPICY and my choice to put on my tacos. I take a spoon full of sauce and add it over some of my burnt ends and take another bite!

I typically get a side of guacamole when I go to my taco spots, but here it was a side of collard greens and a side of chili.

Nothing beats their brisket chili, and I do mean nothing. Their chili recipe has won the MainX24 chili contest two years in a row.

“I think we can do it,” Roberson said about a possible three-peat this winter. “I want to write Barque to infinity (on the prize belt) because we are not giving that belt back.”

Honestly, the collard greens are the best I’ve found in town, so far!

The décor still has the same quaint neighborhood charm. You can dine inside or enjoy their outside patio area.

Barque caters. During NFL and college football season, they offer take home tail-gate specials. Sometimes you can even catch some live entertainment by local musicians. You can purchase their smoked meats by the pound. Take home a half rack or full rack of ribs with all the sides!

Barque offers options for vegetarians too!

Barque has everything you’d want in terms of BBQ items, but trust me, don’t count out their street tacos!

Barque

2301 East Main Street

(423) 206-9750

www.barque.is

$-$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com