Red Banks’s Pan Y Mojo Restaurant Sparked Some Great Childhood Memories

I was born in Miami, Fla., and lived there for 41 years. When I was much younger, my family purchased a house on S.W. 10th Street and 17th Ave., which is in the heart of the neighborhood known as Little Havana.

We were within walking distance of several iconic Cuban restaurants like Versailles, La Carreta, El Rey de las Fritas, and a few others. Today, some of these classic places still exist and newer ones have cropped up along Calle Ocho.

My early childhood was always immersed with huge dinner parties, especially for Christmas, where my dad and uncle would roast a whole pig in a pit dug in the ground. All my cousins would come over. The house was packed with relatives, a lot of them.

Cuban food was not only a staple, but it was a business for some in my family. My dad’s cousin, Wilfredo Chamizo was thrust into the National News. He owned La Esquina de Tejas on 12th Ave., and Flagler Street near downtown. So, what was the big deal?

Google, where did President Ronald Reagan eat when he visited Miami on May 20, 1983, to commemorate Cuban Independence Day?

That’s right he ate at La Esquina de Tejas. He had mojo roasted chicken with maduros, black beans and rice. He ate two orders of flan for dessert. At that time, La Esquina de Tejas was considered one of the oldest Cuban restaurants in town. Today that title belongs to Versailles.

My dad’s other cousin Joaquin Chamizo, Wilfredo’s nephew, owned Latin House, specializing in Cuban sandwiches, pan con bistec, pan con lechon and other Cuban dishes. Every time mom and I took the city bus to go downtown shopping it stopped right in front of Latin House on 8th Ave., and Flager Street, and my relatives fed us well.

When I first arrived in Chattanooga, I searched for restaurants that made sandwiches as close to the real Cuban sandwich from home. There are a few places. Then I searched for places to get authentic Cuban food. For now, the most authentic place for Cuban dinners like Palomilla Steak, Arroz con Pollo, and Ropa Vieja is Embargo 62. Conga Latin Food is great too, but it is more of a Latin fusion from several places like Brazil, and Argentina, Mexico and other Latin American places.

The other day, while scrolling on Tik Tok someone posted a video of a place in Red Bank called Pan Y Mojo (Bread and Mojo). So, you know I had to hop in the car and make the drive. Turns out they’ve only been open for a few months. The family is originally from Cuba, the décor had photos and prints of Havana, Cuban music was playing and I recognized some traditional offerings on the menu.

Ropa Vieja, Arroz con Pollo, lechon asado, Ajaico (pork stew), Cuban Sandwich, pan con lechon and more importantly real Café Cubano!

I ordered a Cuban sandwich, and it immediately brought me home to the two-story Spanish style house in Little Havana. The bread was the closest to authentic Miami baked Cuban bread I’ve tried so far. Pressed and crunchy with the perfect amount of pickles, Swiss cheese, pork, ham, and mustard.

Also, the sandwich was huge, so I ended up bringing half of it back home. I noticed an item on the menu I haven’t seen elsewhere and hadn’t eaten in a while – papa rellena. It’s when they make mashed potatoes, let them cool and roll it into a ball after stuffing the center with picadillo.

Then they are deep fried to a delicious golden brown. Three small papa rellenas are served per order. I got one order and one order of ham croquetas, crispy, golden-fried bites with a thick, creamy filling made from a rich béchamel sauce and finely minced ham. Mom loves these stuffed between two saltine crackers. They had maduros on the menu, so I ordered that too.

We were set for dinner in the evening. I wish you could’ve seen the look on mom’s face when I showed her what I brought home.

Of course, I need to go back and have a slice of flan. They also make traditional Cuban style batidos (milkshakes). I also need to try that pork stew with rice and black beans! It’s nice to have another option for my beloved Cuban food. Did I mention they Door Dash?

Pan Y Mojo