Scottie B’s Now Open, Serving Up Delicious Burgers And More

Scottie Bowman is well-known in Chattanooga. She’s owned the Big Chill & Grill for the past 28 years, Scottie’s on the River since 2018, and started a non-profit, the Launch Pad, in 2020 helping women overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

She pours a lot of passion and drive into the community and she’s ready to add a little more.

This month she opened her third restaurant venture - Scottie B’s Burgers. It’s on Main Street where the former Armando’s restaurant used to be.

Bowman said she retained five former employees of Armando’s. Some of the women employed are from or have completed their programs with the Launch Pad. The staff makes sure everyone is greeted immediately upon entering, making you feel welcomed.

That same joy, passion and pride is noticeable in the food they serve. Burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, salads and a variety of sides is what’s on the menu. Plenty of beverage choices and as of recently – BEER!

So far, I’ve had their regular smashburger, blackened chicken sandwich and Buffalo wings. Yeah, they have wings and chicken tenders too!

I ordered my smashburger without pickles. It was the perfect size for lunch. The bun was extra soft and pillowy. The patty was covered in cheese, lots of grilled onions and their special smash sauce. I ordered tater tots as my side, and they were crispy and delicious. They have a double smash burger for those with a bigger appetite.

You can order the chicken sandwich grilled or blackened. It’s served with spicy brown mustard, lettuce and tomato. I got the blackened chicken sandwich. It has a nice amount of blackening spice, and the spicy brown mustard takes it to the next level. This time I got onion rings. Kyra, a delightful young lady who was working at the takeout desk, said they soak their onion rings before breading. They go into the fridge for one full day before they are ready to be cooked to order. You can tell. The onion rings were lightly battered and cooked just right. You get the full taste of the onion, not the breading, which is great.

You can order five piece or 10-piece wings. I got the five-piece Buffalo sauce with Ranch and tried their potato wedges, something they also kept from Armando’s menu. The wings were spicy but not too much. The potato wedges were crispy and awesome.

I need to try their hand-cut fries. Kyra said they soak those overnight before frying, so I bet they’re light and crispy.

Paying homage to Armando’s, they kept one of their signature burgers on the menu. The Armando burger patty is soaked in au jus before grilling. It’s topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions. If you have a serious appetite order their Rooster Burger. It’s a hefty cheeseburger topped with bacon and a fried egg! The Don’t Change Me burger is loaded with bacon, pineapple bacon chutney, Swiss cheese, a fried onion and gochujang sauce. The Hav-artsy burger is topped with Havarti cheese, thick cut bacon, onions, tomato, lettuce and a flavorful garlic aioli.

Scottie B’s pays tribute to Nashville with their Hot Lips Burger. Topped with Nashville hot cream cheese, Chipotle mayonnaise, peppered bacon, fried pickle, jalapenos and pepperjack cheese. Kyra said her favorite burger is the Fat Bottom burger featuring pulled pork, braised pork belly, fried onions, pickles, Havarti cheese and drizzled with Scottie B’s special barbeque sauce.

There are so many other options to choose from too.

They have a variety of sandwiches on the menu. Already earning accolades is their fried catfish sandwich on a hoagie bun. They also serve a classic fried bologna sandwich, grilled cheese, Philly steak, turkey club, B.L.T. and even B.B.Q pork sandwich. Kyra recommended the Philly but with their garlic aioli instead of regular mayonnaise.

Other sides on the menu include cheese sticks, fried okra, and fried jalapenos. Scottie B’s offers vegetarian burger options as well as gluten free bun options. Also, the staff is happy to add or remove any burger or sandwich toppings you may or may not want. Extra pickles, no problem, hold the tomato, sure thing, add more cheese – okay!

This place is quickly gaining traction with the locals and with the people who know Scottie, her love and commitment to the community, and the quality of food she serves. Scottie B’s Burgers is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Scottie B’s Burgers