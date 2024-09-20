Searching Chattanooga For An Authentic Cuban Sandwich

I was born in Miami, Fl., and lived there for 41 years. While I don’t miss the high-cost of living, horrible traffic, and being associated with all the crazy Florida man stories, I do miss one thing – an authentic Cuban Sandwich.

There are several diners here in the Scenic City that have a Cuban on their menu, but unless it is made with REAL Cuban bread, it’s not the real thing!

I said what I said!

It’s like offering up a Po’boy and not using Leidenheimer bread – NOPE!

And you Tampa folks claiming your version of a Cuban is the original…pppffffffttt.

You guys put salami in your Cuban sandwich – BLASPHEMY!

You added salami because an influx of Italians immigrants in the early 20th century. Get out of here – not a true Cuban!

So, when the craving hits, and while, in my brain, it may not be the real deal, there are some diners here that serve a mean Cuban.

Beni’s Cubano

This place is a hidden gem inside the food court at Hamilton Place Mall. Their Cuban Sandwich has great flavor thanks to their mojo-marinated roast pork. The pork is chunky, not deli-style thin sliced. Chunky is how it should be. Their Cuban has the right amount of ham, Swiss cheese and pickles. Beni’s uses a garlic aioli sauce, instead of yellow mustard which is a slight variation from the original Cuban you’ll get in Miami.

Beni’s has other sandwiches with pork, chicken and a vegetarian option - a portobello mushroom sandwich. They also have some of my favorite entrees like roasted pork with rice, topped with cooked onions and peppers, and sweet plantains. They have great Yucca fries too.

And I would be remiss if I failed to mention they also brew a true Café Cubano. Get your next lunch catered by Beni’s or grab a bite while shopping at the mall!

You can view their menu online at: benicubano.com

Ankar’s Hoagies

Served on a pressed hoagie roll the Cuban at Ankar’s Hoagies is satisfying. Their twist is using provolone cheese, instead of Swiss, and spicy mustard, instead of yellow. But the flavor is there, and you can’t beat the price at just $7.79.

Ankar’s has a huge menu with tons of sandwich options. I like their chicken shawarma sub, their gyros, and their chicken parmesan sub.

Their menu offers a little bit of everything. Soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers and hotdogs, vegetarian options and desserts.

They have two locations off Hixson Pike and Brainerd Road. You can order online at: ankarshoagiesonline.com

Greg’s Sandwich Works

Greg’s Sandwich Works serves their Cuban with a pressed French baguette that provides the right crunch. They top it with mustard and a little mayonnaise, lots of ham, spiced pork and thick-sliced pickles. This place is my go-to for all things between bread and their Cuban tops my list of frequently ordered items. This sandwich is also a great deal at $6.99.

They offer a build your own sandwich option and have great wraps too. I am fond of their Chuck patty burger and their house club made with grilled chicken, bacon Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Catch them on a Wednesday for their authentic Chicago hotdogs, beefs, sausages or their epic “combo,” which is beef on top of an Italian sausage.

Greg’s offers catering services, or you can request their food truck for your private party or community event.

Visit their website at:gregssandwichworks.com

Embargo 62

By far my number one spot for a Cuban sandwich! This is as close to the real deal I’ve found so far. The bread is like the Cuban bread in Miami. The roast pork is chunky. The sliced ham is sweet, and they use regular yellow mustard and thin sliced pickles. The bread is pressed down until crispy. Embargo also offers the Media Noche, which is the same as a Cuban but made with a sweet hoagie like roll pressed to perfection. Embargo has most of my favorite Cuban-style sandwiches. They offer a Pan con Lechon (Mojo marinated slow roasted pork sandwich) Pan con Bistec (Thin sliced sirloin steak, caramelized onions and potato sticks) and an authentic Elena Ruz sandwich.