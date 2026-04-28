Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Looking To Expand To The Chattanooga Area

Calling all entrepreneurs and restaurateurs, the founder of Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is looking for the right person to operate a franchise here in the Scenic City.

CEO Jonathan Weathington said he’s been highly interested in Chattanooga for a long time and hopes to find the right person to open the popular Oyster Bar as soon as possible.

“We are very selective with the franchisees that we bring in,” Weathington said. “We are almost entirely personality-driven there. Our biggest hurdle is always finding the right fit for the community. We are looking for that person that knows their community, that wants to bring something fresh and different to their community.”

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar offers a lifestyle experience by creating an environment that encourages guests to grab a seat, relax and take their taste buds on a trip to the coast.

The original Carolina Beach, N.C. Shack, which was just 900-square-feet, was launched in 2007 with a plan to become the go-to local hangout for people of all ages. A place where friends and family can enjoy fresh, delicious meals, cold beer, and craft cocktails in an environment that exudes fun and relaxation.

Shuckin’ Shack offers exceptional seafood and creative drinks that will make guests question why they ever settled for ordinary bar offerings. Thanks to its bold flavors and impeccable vibes, Shuckin’ Shack has continued to grow. In 2014, the brand began franchising and has since expanded to 18 units across six states

Weathington is a firm believer in utilizing sustainable methods to secure their seafood directly from oyster farms, fishermen and shrimpers.

“I’ve never lived more than an hour from the coast for an extended period,” Weathington said. “I grew up near the coast and going to the beach. I have people who are oystermen and fishermen. For us to be able to practice sustainability throughout the vertical of our entire supply chain, or as much as humanly possible when it allows, that allows us in the long run to know that fish and those oysters and those shrimps are still going to be there 20, 50, and 100 years from now. And it's Wild American caught. It’s domestically sourced. It’s American jobs and American people providing the seafood that we have. And we're proud of that.”

Oyster Farms have more control over the growing environment resulting in a safer, more sustainable oyster. In partnership with Plastic Ocean Project and the Surfrider Foundation, ten of their Shuckin' Shack locations are certified Ocean Friendly Establishments. Protecting the ocean is a key part of what the company stands for.

Shuckin' Shack is focused on reducing single-use plastics and they ask their customers to skip the straw if possible. They care about keeping the coastlines and communities clean.

Shuckin' Shack is a partner of the Shellfish Growers Climate Coalition. Shuckin' Shack is also recognized on the James Beard Foundation's Smart Catch Committed List.

The cost to open a Shuckin’ Shack franchise ranges from $456,750 to $1.4 million.

To learn more about Shuckin’ Shack, visit www.theshuckinshack.com.