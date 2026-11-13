South Pittsburg's Willa’s Family Diner Offers Classic Southern Comfort Food

Thursday morning, I was in South Pittsburg for a ceremony of a restored Coca-Cola mural. It was 8:45 a.m. CST and the event wasn’t until 10 a.m. Dixie Freeze doesn’t open until 11 a.m. so I went down Cedar Avenue.

There used to be a Greg’s Restaurant but recently this Greg’s closed and transitioned to Willa’s Family Diner. Owner Willa Lambert runs the all-female, family diner offering plenty of breakfast options and classic burgers and meat and two-three, or four vegetables for lunch and dinner.

Same large building and interior, phenomenal staff. Everything was clean and bright. The health score was 100, the lunch specials were written on a whiteboard on the wall, and you could tell it was where the locals dine. The menu has traditional scratch-made Southern comfort food, featuring daily plate lunches, hand-patty burgers, meatloaf, country fried steak, catfish, and homemade desserts like pies and fudge cake.

They open daily at 5 a.m. so they also have a lot of breakfast choices each with its own unique name. The Richard City breakfast features 2 eggs, bacon or sausage, grits or gravy and a biscuit. The Shelby comes with 2 eggs, country ham, gravy or grits, toast, or biscuit.

Their Pirate Special, the high school’s mascot, has 2 eggs, grille pork chops, gravy or grits, toast, or biscuit. The Tennessee River breakfast has the same choices the Shelby but is served with City ham. The Pittsburg has 2 eggs, tenderloin, gravy or grits and toast or biscuit. All these are lower than $12.

They have pancakes and omelets too. You can also choose biscuits with gravy as a standalone dish and have the choice to add eggs, bacon or sausage and toast. Willa’s has regular break sandwiches and biscuit sandwich options, and I went with their ham, egg, and cheese biscuit with a side or hash browns.

The biscuit was warm, fluffy, light, and flaky. The scrambled egg was pillowy and airy, and the cheese was melted across the slice of ham. I’ve had a lot of biscuit sandwiches, but this one topped them all. It was the perfect way to start my day. I washed it down with a hot cup of coffee which was great since it was cold and windy outside.

The hash browns were a perfect combination of soft and fried, crispy pieces. I cleaned my plate and had my coffee refilled and sat in silence letting the food sink further into my stomach.

Before I paid my tab, I asked to see their lunch/dinner menu. As she handed me the menu, she said they make great burgers too. Hamburger, cheeseburger, Swiss mushroom burger Philly cheesesteak, BLT, Club Sandwich and their South Pittsburger. That burger is topped with Pimento Cheese. They have salads and plates of country fried steak, hamburger steak, grilled pork chops, hand battered chicken tenders, marinated chicken, fried shrimp, grilled chicken, grilled ham and meatloaf.

The vegetable and side choices include slaw, Deviled eggs, macaroni & Cheese, fried corn, green beans, pinto beans, mash potatoes, sliced tomatoes, turnip greens, pickled beets, fried green tomatoes, pear halves, strawberries & bananas, cottage cheese, fried okra, and corn nuggets.

Their catfish plate with two vegetable sides is $13.95 and on Fridays they have all-you-can-eat catfish and hushpuppies for $15.95.

During my visit the specials were country fried steak, marinated chicken, which is said to be the local’s favorite, meatloaf and white beans. Looking over the choices grilled pork chops with green beans, mashed potatoes and Deviled eggs sounds like my next meal at Willa’s Family Diner.

Willa’s is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until 8 p.m. and Sundays until 4 p.m.

Willa’s Family Diner