South Pittsburg’s Iconic Dixie Freeze Has Been Offering Comfort Food Since 1953

The other day, while exploring a haunted intersection in South Pittsburg, I stopped in for lunch at Dixie Freeze. This iconic diner has been serving customers since 1953. Current owners David and Patty Johnson bought it in 2002.

Classic American diner food and your typical southern meat and two or three spot, Dixie Freeze offers burgers, dogs, sandwiches or their daily special until they sell out.

On the day I visited their special meats were smoked sausage with peppers and onions, and BBQ pork. The home cooked specials rotate daily and are offered with your choice of two or three sides which also rotate daily.

Other meats posted on the menu offered regularly are chicken fingers, butterfly shrimp, hamburger steak, grilled chicken, catfish or flounder, and country fried steak. The menu has regular sides like Tator tots or fries.

I was in the mood for the smoked sausage and ordered that with a side of potato logs and slaw. The sausage was sliced and served in this small bowl with a little bit of dripping juice.

Mixed in the bowl were sliced, cooked onions and green and yellow bell peppers. It was mildly spicy and delicious. I got cornbread with my meal and dunked that into that juicy broth at the bottom of my bowl. The slaw was cool and creamy, taming the spice in between bites. Their potato logs are from baked potatoes they slice into long wedges and then deep fried for a crunchy exterior and soft inside.

They were amazing.

Dixie Freeze is community-oriented restaurant. The owners are always hosting classic car shows and fundraising events for people in need. You can dine in or step up to their window and place your order to go.

It’s a place where the locals come to eat frequently and the servers already know what they want. It’s a restaurant locked into the Happy Days décor of older Americana diners. You want milkshakes? They’ve got them. You want ice cream? Go big or go home by getting their banana split.

Speaking of going big or going home, have you seen their Dixie Dagwood Burger?

It’s a massive double-patty burger stacked with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a slice of toast tucked inside. It would take me two days to try and finish that burger.

I plan on going back for a classic cheeseburger, fries and soft serve ice cream for dessert. But then again, if one of their specials draws my curiosity, plans could change. I mean chicken and dressing or chicken casserole, or pork chop or stuffed cabbage and sides like baked beans or stewed cabbage, it’s hard to choose!

The staff at Dixie Freeze are sweet and attentive and will answer any questions you might have about their specials. They post their rotating menu daily on their Facebook Page. Dixie Freeze is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Dixie Freeze