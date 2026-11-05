St. Elmo's Popular Tap House Offers A Variety Of Beers, Whiskeys, And Good Food

Recently, I toured Gate 11 Distillery, Dam Whiskey’s Chattanooga location, and right next door the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery on Market Street.

It made me a bit curious as to where I could go to sample locally crafted beers. What I learned is that Chattanooga has several microbreweries and places to try many varieties of brews. I live just minutes from St. Elmo, so I made my way to the Tap House.

It is owned and operated by retired U.S. Marine veteran Chris Calhoun. The beer bar and restaurant opened in 2017 and offers over 30 taps featuring a rotating selection of quality beers, local brews, ciders, THC and CBD beverages, kombucha, gluten-free and non-alcoholic options, plus domestic beers, wine, and cocktails. For non-drinkers, they have coffee, tea, sodas, and water.

When it first opened, they had a microbrewery inside, but Chris said they stopped brewing in-house due to cost issues. Their menu has a little something for everyone. Burgers, sandwiches, appetizers, and salads.

During one of my visits, I tried their Grassroots Ale, and their giant pretzel with beer cheese. The pretzel was massive, toasted perfectly, and topped with Parmesan cheese. That bit of saltiness paired with the creamy, rich tasting cheese was incredible. The pretzel is locally sourced from the Bluff View District Bakery.

It also paired well with my pint of Grassroots Ale which had nutty and malty notes. Also, it happened to be a Thursday when all pints cost $1.00 less. I finished my ale and ordered a 12-ounce Michelob Ultra, because it is one of the beers I really enjoy.

On a subsequent visit I ordered a pint of Tiny Bomb Pilsner. Crisp tasting with a flowery background. This time around I ordered their Club sandwich. Sliced turkey, ham, mild cheddar, provolone, bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on sourdough bread. I got a side of their kettle chips. The deli meat was fresh. The tomato was firm and juicy. The contrast between the crunchy bacon and the soft bread was perfect.

Again, the sandwich was big, and I ended up eating the other half for dinner. During this visit I also tried a 4-ounce glass of their Blackberry Hug. Fruity, semi-sweet and semi-sour.

On yet another visit, I ordered a pint of TailGate Orange, which is an award-winning beer made at TailGate Brewery located in the Southside neighborhood. I paired that with the restaurant’s chili cheese dog. Angus beef hotdog on a soft bun covered with chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

The owner, Chris, was talking to a customer. Turns out Chris hosts a variety of community events at Tap House. One such event is a celebration of the Marine Corps birthday. He said he is working on the plans now for some form of celebration on November 13th. Although it’s the Marine’s birthday Chris mentioned he will honor all the branches of the military and their veterans. The Tap House posts these events and their operation hours on their Facebook Page.

On November 3, they posted that the Tap House added Duck Club Bourbon to their lineup. Tap House will be offering a flight of all three flavors for $18. They recommend you try a flight along with one of their burgers. They have a Patty Melt on the menu I’ll be going back to try it.

A fantastic way to try a flight is to pair it with one of the restaurant’s Angus beef burgers.

“The brand supports the conservation of North America’s wetlands,” the post stated. “The landscapes that sustain waterfowl and define the hunting experience. The result is a bourbon built with the same mindset as the consumers who drink it: no shortcuts, no gimmicks, and no mistaking where it comes from.”

Yep, I need to try a flight.

Tap House will be closed Mondays November 9th and 16th. Tuesday and Sundays they are open from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. and open from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. the rest of the week. Wednesday nights are Trivia Nights.

On Saturday November 21, the Tap House’s parking lot will host the final St. Elmo’s Markers Market for the season from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tap House will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Tap House