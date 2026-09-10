Sushi Nabe Celebrates Over Three Decades Of Serving Amazing Japanese Food

I was out exploring the city and getting ready to head to an art museum this week when my tummy reminded me it was lunch time. I wanted to treat myself to a high-end experience, so I ventured over to Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant.

Sushi Nabe has been serving the Chattanooga community since 1994. I think it was the second sushi restaurant I discovered when I moved to the city six years ago. Sushi, sashimi, poke bowls, soups, ramen, noodles and much more are all prepared by the expert hands of their chef and sushi masters.

The interior features a larger-than-life Samaro Warrior statute, decorative tables and walls. I’m partial to Rainbow Rolls because you get all the great items that you get on a California Roll, crab and avocado but each slice is also topped with slices of shrimp, Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, and avocado.

I haven’t graduated to eating sashimi yet, fish only no rice or nori, so I ordered Nigiri sushi. Each Nigiri order is two pieces of sushi. I ordered my favorite, salmon, Yellowtail and eel. The unagi (eel) is covered with tasty and almost caramel like sauce which is delectable. What I love about salmon and Yellowtail is they both have a creamy texture, not chewy. I enjoy tuna sushi for the same reason. The flavor is mild but with soy sauce and wasabi, it’s just delicious.

I didn’t order it during this visit, but their Spider Roll is amazing with softshell crab, cucumber and avocado. They have a specialty roll I enjoy called the Blue Ridge. Walu fish, crawfish, and avocado topped with crab mix sriracha mayonnaise and eel sauce. It is wrapped in soy paper and deep fried.

They also have several cleverly curated sushi rolls named after city locations like Baylor Roll, Scenic City Roll, Soddy Daisy Roll, Signal Mountain Roll and a few others I have yet to try. They have other rolls paying homage to other places like their Biloxi Roll, Music City Roll, Miami Roll and others. Based on their ingredients it’s another reason to make another stop. Why stop at cities, they also have country rolls, holiday themed rolls and vegetarian rolls. Their sushi menu is extensive and covers just about everything.

If I’m not eating sushi I am enjoying a bowl of ramen soup. My favorite is their Tonkotsu Ramen. Ramen noodles in pork broth topped with pork chashu, veggie gyoza and Japanese pickles. I’m also a fan of their Nabeyaki Udon. Noodles in a brothy soup with egg, chicken, deep fried shrimp, kelp, and green onions.

Sushi Nabe offers a ton of entrees and lunch specials. I recommend their Lunch Box Special. Fried Dumpling, Chicken teriyaki & rice and a choice of California Roll or Hot crunchy Roll which is deep fried. There are salad options, poke bowl options, curry meals, teriyaki options and a selection of wines, sake, cocktails and beers.

Don’t forget to leave room for dessert. Afterwards take a leisure walk along the Tennessee River at Coolidge Park.

Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant