The Second Annual Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge Kicks Off Tuesday, July 1st

There's never been a better time to try vegan: The 2nd Annual Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge kicks off on Tuesday, July 1st.

Veganism is on the rise, and you’re invited to see why. Local chefs will be competing for your votes with creative and delicious plant-based menu options.

It’s easy to participate: you'll have one month — from July 1st to July 31st — to sample the unique vegan dishes being offered by your favorite local restaurants.

Then all you need to do is rate each menu you try at veganchefchallenge.org/chattanooga/

The current list of restaurants and chefs who are participating in this year’s Vegan Chef Challenge include:

Scoop Around Ice Cream

1885 Grill (St, Elmo)

1885 Grill (Ooltewah)

The Hummus Bowl

Hangry Pinoy

Honey Seed

Public House

Attack of the Tatsu

(Be)Caffeinated

Bleu Fox Cheese Shop

Fiamma Pizza Company

Hifi Clydes

Mocs Dining

Taqueria Jalisco - ANIA

Bird’s Mill

Broads Lounge

Winning dishes will be announced in August. For Challenge updates, please visit veganchefchallenge.org/Chattanooga