The Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge Returns For A Second Year

The 2nd annual Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge kicks off on Tuesday, July 1st, giving an opportunity for those interested in the vegan lifestyle to learn more.

Local chefs will be competing for your votes with creative and delicious plant-based menu options.

It’s easy to participate: you'll have one month — from July 1st to July 31st — to sample the unique vegan dishes being offered by your favorite local restaurants.

Then all you need to do is rate each menu you try at veganchefchallenge.org/chattanooga/

The current list of restaurants and chefs who are participating in this year’s Vegan Chef Challenge include:

Scoop Around Ice Cream

1885 Grill (St, Elmo)

1885 Grill (Ooltewah)

Organizers are currently seeking more participants for this challenge. Any business interested in adding vegan options to their menu is encouraged to apply on their website.

Winning dishes will be announced in August.