The Only Week When Every Day Is Taco Tuesday: Chattanooga Taco Week Is Back

The sizzle is on: Chattanooga Taco Week is back for its 2025 edition, running from Monday, July 28 through Sunday, August 3.

This highly anticipated event invites food lovers to dive into the Scenic City’s thriving taco scene with $4 taco specials at a diverse lineup of local restaurants.

This year’s celebration showcases culinary creativity with standout offerings from favorites like White Duck Taco, Taco Mamacita Hamilton Place, Oddstory Brewing Co., and more.

Highlights include White Duck’s Bangkok Shrimp taco with Fried Shrimp, Curry Cucumbers, and Sambal Aioli, and Taco Mamacita’s Chicken Tinga Taco Dorado Style, paired with their Passion Fruit Sangria.Oddstory Brewing Co. brings the “Dueling Doritos Locos” with two unique takes on the iconic taco.

Visit chattanoogatacoweek.com for the full list of locations.

Special Highlights

Participating restaurants will offer themed tacos and special drink pairings like margaritas and palomas, enhancing the week-long fiesta. Many spots are also rolling out unique promotions to celebrate.

Community Engagement

Join the Taco Week Passport Program via the app to check in at locations for a chance to win gift cards. Share your taco adventures on social media with #ChattanoogaTacoWeek for additional prizes.

Supporting Local

“This event shines a spotlight on Chattanooga’s diverse food culture while supporting our local eateries,” said event organizers. “We invite everyone to explore new flavors and enjoy the city one taco at a time.”

Event Details

Dates: July 28 - August 3, 2025

July 28 - August 3, 2025 Price: $4 per taco special (varies by location)

$4 per taco special (varies by location) Locations: Conga Kitchen, Oddstory Brewing Co: Central, Oddstory Brewing Co: The Greenhouse, Agave & Rye, White Duck Taco Chattanooga, Taco Mamacita Hamilton Place, Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina, Chattanooga Common House, La Santa, Southside Social, Whiskey Cowgirl, Five Wits Brewing Co, Taco Mamacita North Shore, Hi-Fi Clyde's Chattanooga, Clever Alehouse, The Daily Ration, Bollywood Tacos and Bar, The Bitter Alibi • More To Be Announced

Conga Kitchen, Oddstory Brewing Co: Central, Oddstory Brewing Co: The Greenhouse, Agave & Rye, White Duck Taco Chattanooga, Taco Mamacita Hamilton Place, Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina, Chattanooga Common House, La Santa, Southside Social, Whiskey Cowgirl, Five Wits Brewing Co, Taco Mamacita North Shore, Hi-Fi Clyde's Chattanooga, Clever Alehouse, The Daily Ration, Bollywood Tacos and Bar, The Bitter Alibi • More To Be Announced Features: Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options available at select locations

For the latest updates, restaurant details, hours, and specials, visit chattanoogatacoweek.com and follow along on social media for live updates and tantalizing photos