The Playlist Brings Together Great Italian Food And Performing Servers

There is a new and vibrant place to dine in downtown Chattanooga which is quickly becoming a favorite among locals and tourists – The Playlist.

It’s the epitome of a dinner theater show where your server is the star, and you’re invited to step on stage and perform.

“The Playlist is an immersive dinner experience,” said Marketing Director and Head Server Lily Freeman.

Inside you are quickly greeted by the host and the bartender. You can take a quick selfie under the namesake sign before being guided to your table. The dining area is dark except for the concert lighting and spotlight on the small tree house stage where the servers are lip-syncing to music of all genres.

As they perform the stage is immersed in colorful lights, and strobe lights.

“We have concert lighting that has been programmed for all of our songs, and it is interactive because you get to vote on what songs you want to go next,” Freeman said. “We have 150 songs of the top 40 hits from the past 40 years, so, it’s all the songs that you love and can sing along to.”

Your $50 ticket includes unlimited soft drinks, homemade garlic knots, family-style salad and your choice of Italian entrees.

The menu offers classics like shrimp scampi, chicken Alfredo, chicken Parmesan, chicken Marsala, spaghetti and meatballs, gnocchi Primavera, beef tortellini and spaghetti Bolognese.

You can also purchase drinks from their bar serving up classic drinks like Martinis, Margaritas, Mimosas and more. You can order their specialty cocktails like Lady Gaga, Purple Rain, Cowboy Casanova and the Playlist. Beer, a variety of spirits, Cannabis drinks, and mocktails are other bar options. They have an extensive wine list and an in-house wine aerator.

During our visit we were seated in a large circular booth facing the stage. Our server brought out our soft drinks and three seconds later he was on stage performing a song by Aerosmith, all while spinning on the circular center piece on the stage.

Each table has a QR Code in the center where guests can scan the code and view the available list of songs to choose from. Guests pick songs that are added to the playlist for the servers to perform. Guests can also vote up or vote down songs on the list choosing the order of play. More importantly, guests can also choose to perform on stage as well.

“It wasn’t something we expected to do when we first started,” Freeman said about guests performing on stage. “But we saw people dancing and singing from their seats and we were like, ‘get on up here with us.’”

A group of young women were at a corner booth celebrating a birthday. A few seconds later, Freeman guided the girls on stage where they lip-synced to Chappel Roan’s big hit – Hot To Go!

The experience is like being in a live Tik Tok song and dance video on a musical theater stage with all the lights, bells and whistles and over the top fanciful props.

During our dinner time, servers performed music by Donna Summer, Michael Jackson, Rhianna, Will Smith, The Police, Harry Styles, and many other top musical artists.

“We wanted to bring a unique experience to downtown Chattanooga,” Freeman said. “A place where you can come with your friends and family and really just let loose and have fun and be seen and connect with people.”

Servers brought out the garlic knots, which were quickly consumed. They were soft, buttery, pillowy goodness of garlic bread. A family-style bowl of salad was brought to the table along with house made Ranch and Creamy Italian dressing. We passed the salad around and started eating while another server lip-synced out a Billie Eilish tune.