The Playlist Combines Family-Friendly Entertainment, Comforting Italian Dishes

Looking for a unique night out? Have dinner at The Playlist!

Immerse yourself in an unforgettable family-friendly experience and enjoy comforting, chef-prepared Italian dishes made fresh by their in-house culinary team, as well as a show like no other. Their servers bring the top musical hits to life right at your table.

Whether you’re enjoying the show from your seat—or feeling inspired to jump on stage—there’s fun for everyone.

This is the only immersive dinner theater experience located in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. You have one-on-one access to live entertainment, suitable for all ages. This isn’t a nightclub, it’s an evening of fun and festivities you get to be a part of.

“From the outside, you’d never guess this is one of Chattanooga’s most immersive dining experiences,” said Marketing Director and Head Server Lily Freeman. “It’s not a bar or disco; it’s a live theatrical experience in a delicious restaurant.”

The Playlist offers a downtown Chattanooga attraction like no other restaurant. No visit is the same. Patrons pick the music covering a variety of genres and styles. Different servers perform on different nights, so it’s always a new show.

Visiting Chattanooga for the weekend? Check out the Tennessee Aquarium or the Arts District and then end your tour with a fantastic Italian dinner and a show at the Playlist.

Planning your child’s birthday? The Playlist is the perfect event venue, especially for children 6 and older, and the kids can pick the music they like.

The Playlist offers a 'Birthday Bash' package which includes:

A custom flyer with a QR code for your party

A specialty drink or dessert named after you for the night

5% of ticket sales from your event donated to a charity of your choice

Date night?

Have a romantic evening with someone special. Pick a romantic song and watch it come to life on stage.

The Playlist is a great spot for bachelorette parties, girls or boys’ night out, date nights, and family get togethers.

It’s a place to make life-long memories with your loved ones. A dinner theater where you can interact with the performers on stage. No other dinner theater offers such interaction with the performers.

Enjoy the entertainment from your table while dining on menu items like shrimp scampi, chicken Alfredo, chicken Parmesan, chicken Marsala, spaghetti and meatballs, gnocchi Primavera, beef tortellini and spaghetti Bolognese.

“Everything is fresh and prepared by our highly esteemed Chef Guzman,” Freeman said.

The portions are massive. You’ll have plenty of leftovers to enjoy the next day.

“You’ll never leave here hungry,” Freeman said.

You can also purchase drinks from their bar serving up classic drinks like Martinis, Margaritas, Mimosas and more. Specialty cocktails rotate monthly. Guests can order the Lady Gaga, Purple Rain, Cowboy Casanova and the Playlist cocktails. Other options include beer, a variety of spirits, Cannabis drinks, and mocktails. They have an extensive wine list and an in-house wine aerator.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly thing to do, The Playlist offers daily specials and discount promotions.

“Always check our event page on our website to see what’s going on and to get those promo codes,” Freeman said. “Click on the specials tab to see the daily and weekly specials.”

The Playlist offers group discounts for parties of 15 or more. You can also reserve a corporate or private party event.

Enter the restaurant and meet the host, take a quick selfie at their namesake sign by the bar and be prepared for a show. The dining area features concert lighting and spotlights on the small tree house stage where the servers lip-sync to the music.