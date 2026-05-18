Purple Daisy Café: An Iconic Diner At The Foot Of Lookout Mountain

There are so many incredible places to eat in Chattanooga. We have everything from small mom-and-pop eateries to Michelin Guide winning and James Beard nominated restaurants and Chefs.

I like to explore them all, but I must admit I am drawn more to smaller and hometown locations. For example, Zarzour’s was the best place for a classic hamburger until it closed. Hoppy’s North River Corner Market has won back-to-back awards for their Classic burger during Chattanooga Burger Week and it’s on my list to try. Not just for the burger but he carries a huge selection of local and imported beers.

But I do have a favorite dining spot. Well, I have several, but this place has good BBQ.

In St. Elmo, I often dine at the Purple Daisy Picnic Café. It’s been around since 2005 offering up smokey BBQ pork, ribs, and wings. Sandwiches, salads, BBQ plates of pork, ribs or chicken, hot dogs, loaded baked potatoes, sloppy Joe’s, and daily specials.

The food draws me in but also the ambiance and atmosphere. The interior has an eclectic design with quirky and snarky signs, different tables and seats throughout and cute decorations. It’s like dining inside an antique store. The colorful exterior (yes, it is painted purple) is whimsical and fun with outside seating welcoming pets.

Yes, you could take your picnic lunch to-go, but why would you want to miss out on the southern hospitality offered up by the staff? You’re greeted with a smile, usually a “hello sweetie,” and they’re always quick to refill your soft drink and see if you left room for dessert.

The other day they had smoked bratwurst listed on their specials’ menu and I had to have it. The café was packed with patrons, both inside and outside. The bratwurst was smoked to perfection and topped with grilled onions and green peppers. The brat had a tangy bite and crisp skin stuffed into a hot dog bun that was soft and pillowy. The brat’s ends poked out of the bun making that first bite all bratwurst, little bun and completely delicious when dipped into the side of mustard they provided. I got it with a side of their spectacular potato salad.

The potato salad was chunky, creamy with hints of mustard and it’s one of my favorite sides they serve. Their Cole slaw and beans are also fantastic. Whenever they have smoked sloppy Joe’s or their smoked meatloaf they tend to sell out.

Another one of my favorites is their smoked chicken wings. They are smoky, spicy, and sweet if you add some of their house made sweet BBQ sauce they have at each table. I usually get a side of their hashbrown casserole to go along with the wings. Cheesy, smooth, and smoky hashbrowns. Of course, you can’t go wrong ordering their pulled pork sandwich. I get mine topped with Cole slaw and a side of potato salad so I can enjoy the best of both.

I hardly ever save room for dessert but next time, I’ll try. The rumor is they have the best banana pudding in the whole city. They also have what they call Alabama Dirt. Ice cream with crushed Oreo cookies which sounds incredible, especially as the temperatures start creeping upwards in the summer.

The Purple Daisy Picnic Café has something for everyone on their menu. They do have a limited beer choice, but it is ice cold beer. They are located next to the Incline Railway. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and now open Sundays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can order online and they also offer catering services.

The Purple Daisy Picnic Café