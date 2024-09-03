The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Starts At El Rey Restaurant & Taquería

Tacos on a Tuesday? Count me in!

You can’t drive more than a block in Chattanooga without passing a slew of restaurants selling tacos. Mexican restaurants, Taquerias, Guatemalan diners and store, and taco food trucks are as abundant here in Chatt Town as alligators and pythons are in the Florida Everglades.

Meaning they are practically everywhere.

But just who has the best tacos in town?

Well, that’s up for debate, but I’ll do what I can to help figure it out. Yeah, I’m willing to take one for the team, even if that means I’ll probably be eating tacos on Tuesdays for the next 20 years.

I would have loved to start by walking right across the street from my office at Taqueria El Chido, but the tiny diner, off Vance Road, is closed with no sign of opening again any time soon.

Sad, because they had delicious and authentic Mexican tacos, empanadas and tamales.

But like I mentioned the next taco place is just a pebble toss away, or in this case right around the corner from my office at El Rey Restaurant & Taquería on Lee Highway.

This is another place that serves authentic Mexican tacos.

What do I mean by authentic?

These tacos aren’t your Americanized version of a taco with a hard shell, lame ground beef, store bought shredded cheddar cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and maybe some sour cream.

Mexican tacos are served with cooked shrimp, or fish or pork, or steak. The proteins are well-seasoned and flavorful. The shells are typically handmade and hand pressed flour or corn tortillas, lightly grilled. The tacos are topped with onions and cilantro with a side of sliced radishes and cucumber and a lime wedge.

PERIOD!

Now don’t get me wrong. I grew up eating Taco Bell tacos, making my own Americanized version at home and do enjoy what most of us call a regular taco, even at a restaurant from time to time.

But I do prefer an authentic Mexican taco.

Authentic Mexican restaurants, like El Rey, go as far as offering tacos de lengua (cow’s tongue) and tacos de tripa (beef intestines) in addition to the traditional tacos you’ll find at most diners – al pastor, barbacoa, and carne asada.

I had a shrimp taco and a taco de lechon (oven roasted pork). They were delicious. The shrimp was not overcooked and plentiful. The pork was pull-apart tender and stacked high. Both are what I come to expect from a good taco place, and I’ve been a repeat customer at El Rey’s for this very reason. I squeezed a bit of lime on my shrimp taco and hit it with some salsa verde. No sauce was necessary for my lechon taco. The flavor of the roasted pork carried that taco all by itself.

I’ve had other entrees at El Rey’s and have never walked away disappointed. In fact, their portions are so big that I tend to walk away stuffed beyond measure and with a smile on my face.

You know you’re at a well-liked eating establishment when the lunch crowd are all the hardworking labor guys in their construction shirts and pants, sitting next to business professionals in their suits and ties and medical pros in their scrubs. It also means you know you are about to get a great meal for a good price.

I’ve tried so many meals from their menu, that it wasn’t until just recently that I noticed El Rey has a buffet option for those who need a quick in and out dining experience. The food items change from day to day, but you can always expect to find rice, refried beans, tortillas, fried chicken and delicious entrée options. The buffet is all-you-can-eat and cost $14.