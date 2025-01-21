The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Don Juan Taqueria

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town led us to Don Juan Taqueria Mexicana.

Talk about finding a little hole in the wall. This place located on Ringgold Road is tiny. But what it lacks in size it delivers in flavors especially when you try their Barbacoa (beef cheek) tacos.

Hands down the best Barbacoa tacos I’ve had. Thank goodness because they don’t have guacamole on their tiny menu. I know, what a bummer. But these tacos, more precisely, this MEAT, more than made up for that.

I’ve mentioned this before, cooking beef cheeks properly is a must to avoid eating meat that has that rubberish mouth feel and is far too chewy and gristly. This meat was melt-in-your-mouth fall apart tender. The tacos were topped with a light amount of cilantro and diced white onions. I ordered two with a side of refried beans and was full afterwards.

I’m a big girl – BIG – I can eat!

But I was stuffed and certainly satisfied with my choice of protein.

The meat was so delicious that just a squeeze of lime was all it needed. My server brought out the salsa verde which I squeezed over my refried beans. The beans were thick, and the salsa added that extra heat at the back of the throat. Possibly a 7 out of 10 in terms of spiciness!

It was so delicious I needed to go back and try that Barbacoa again, to make sure it wasn’t a fluke. So, I went back and this time asked for that wonderful meat but in a burrito. Their burritos are stuffed with beans, your protein, cilantro, cheese, onions, and avocado slices.

This time they brought out the red sauce and the salsa verde. That red sauce was FIRE! One drop went a long way, as did the bucket of ice water I had ready at my table to tame the heat.

But that meat though!

It wasn’t a fluke. They know what they are doing with that beef cheek. You aren’t living until you bite into a warm toasty burrito and have the juices and salsa running down your hand.

Somebody, hand me a wet wipe!

Again, that one burrito left me in a food induced coma, requiring a nap (or more coffee) and feeling more than fully satisfied.

The menu lists, tacos, burritos, tortas, and quesadillas. The main proteins offered are Asada (steak), Al Pastor (pork), Barbacoa (the best beef cheeks ever), Pollo (chicken), Chorizo (Mexican sausage) and Lengua (beef tongue).

For their quesadillas they offer those same choices but also have one called “sincronizada” ("to synchronize”) with ham, avocado, jalapeno, onion and tomato. They have a few specialty tortas as well. Their Hawaiian torta is made with pineapple, cheese, bacon and ham. They have a Cuban torta with ham, sausage, and cheese. An Azteca torta comes with ham and cheese and they have three different steak torta options. All their tortas have avocado, mayonnaise, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.

Dinner plates include carne asada, Bistec a la Mexicana (Ribeye), pork stew with salsa verde, chicken mole, stuffed poblano peppers and breaded steak, all served with beans and rice.

Okay, so they don’t have guacamole on the menu, but they do have the option of getting avocado slices as a side order. Other sides include refried beans, rice, chiles toreados (blistered chili peppers), sour cream and tortillas. They offer four different egg plate options and, on the weekends, they offer their beef tripe soup. You can pick a bottled beverage from the refrigerator or select their aqua fresca or milkshakes!

Open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., but closed on Sundays, the diner is frequented by the locals more so than tourists, despite its proximity to I-75. It was packed with local workers when I was there likely due to the quick service, inexpensive plates and adjacent grocery store.

Don Juan Taqueria Mexicana

6016 Ringgold Road, Suite 110

East Ridge, TN 37421

(423) 892-5222

$-$$

