The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To El Tapatio Restaurant

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt Town took us to a new restaurant which opened eight months ago: the El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant in the Goodwill shopping strip on East Brainerd Road.

This place is a bit more formal than the mom-and-pop places I’ve been to recently, reminding me more of the Amigo Mexican Restaurant chain and others like it in our area.

A larger dining area awaits as you enter the main door. Toward the back is a full liquor bar. There are plenty of booths and table seating available. Mexican paintings adorn the walls and there are a few big screen TVs showing sports and news.

Once seated they will quickly bring out some chips and salsa to your table. I tried their guacamole dip, super creamy and tasty. They also have house made guacamole fresco, the more traditional chunky guacamole. I also tried their cheese dip. Velvety smooth with a little heat from tiny little pieces of jalapeno in it.

So far, so good!

The menu has some of the same lunch and dinner combos I’ve seen at Amigos and other large chain Mexican restaurants. During one of my visits, I ordered their Speedy Gonzalez lunch special. An American-style taco, an enchilada, served with rice and beans.

Every once in a while, it’s nice to get that crunch from a crispy taco shell stuffed with ground beef and topped with lettuce, and in this case, white cheese. I don’t dislike American-style tacos, I just prefer Mexican Street tacos. This taco was crispy with tender meat, and a little crunch from the lettuce and immediately satisfying.

The enchilada was covered in red sauce and topped with melted cheese. It was delicious. The refried beans were thick, the way I like them and their rice - flavorful.

El Tapatio does have street tacos on their ala carte menu. Beef, carnitas, chorizo, grilled chicken, and steak tacos.

I ordered their Mexican Taco plate which comes with three street tacos, served with beans and rice. I got the carnitas tacos.

Man-oh-man!

The meat was well-seasoned. It reminded me of the times around Christmas when I was younger. My family always hosted the Noche Buena (Christmas Eve) dinner for the family, and dad would cook a whole pig out in the backyard: ;ow and slow and cooked to perfection.

That’s how these carnitas tacos were. These tortilla shells were stuffed with CHUNKS of porky goodness. It wasn’t small pieces of shredded pork; it was large chunks of meaty goodness.

I was immediately transported back home!

This place has daily specials. I am planning to visit them on a Monday for their quesabirria special. And every Wednesday is Wines-day! Can I get a heck yeah for wine specials!

As I mentioned, they have a full bar and plenty of Margarita options as well as beer, wine and sangria.

Their menu is massive with seafood, steak, and chicken plates. Of course, they have fajitas, tamales, burritos, quesadillas, soups, salads and the most delicious of all – Birria pizza! I am thrilled I stumbled upon this place and I can’t wait to sample much more from their menu.

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant

7601 E Brainerd Road

Chattanooga, TN 37421

(423) 287-6500

eltapatiochattanooga.com

$S-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com