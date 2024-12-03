The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To Fonda Dos Mil

This week the search for the best tacos in Chatt Town continues at Fonda Dos Mil Latin Food.

This new restaurant is in the former Koch bakery building at 1900 Broad Street. The diner opened in mid-July of this year.

The dining area is well lit and spacious. The restaurant is open daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Every Tuesday they offer their taco Tuesday special. Their chicken tacos, asada tacos and al pastor tacos are only $1.75 each. I went on a Tuesday and tried all three. You can choose either flour or corn tortillas for your tacos and they are piled high with protein, onions and cilantro.

While I waited for my tacos, the server brought out the chips and salsa and I ordered some guacamole. Their guacamole was fairly chunky, not too much cilantro and not much lime.

The server brought out my tacos and some salsa verde and red sauce. The chicken and asada tacos were delicious. The al pastor taco had a kick of heat that I wasn’t expecting, but it wasn’t too spicy. The pork still had a great flavor. It was definitely different than other al pastor tacos I’ve had in the past. Their salsa verde is spicy, like 10 out of 10 spicy.

This place has about 30 items on their menu. If you have someone with you, that might not be in the mood for a taco, Fonda Dos Mil does have chicken wings (most of the mom-and -pop places I’ve been to have wings on their appetizer menus).

They have a kid’s menu, and they have their own sandwich, the Fonda sandwich. Turkey, ham and bacon, mayonnaise, American cheese, lettuce and tomato served with French fries.

On Fridays their enchiladas, served with either red or green sauce, are only $8.

Otherwise, most of the menu items are what you would expect. Tortas, quesadillas, burritos, nachos, gorditas, chimichangas, sopes, huarache, steak, chicken and shrimp plates, stews and taco salads.

One menu item, shrimp with garlic mojo, sounded interesting and appetizing, so I gave it a try.

Holy mother of hot sauce!

I knew it would have some heat, but when I saw the shrimp was covered in a red sauce, I knew I was in trouble. You better believe I ended up getting the heat sweats. In no time my face was flush red, and my lips were on fire! Yet I continued to devour the rice, sauteed onions, shrimp and side salad until the plate was clean. It was spicy but good!

I chugged down my bottle of Sprite and two glasses of water and waddled out the door after paying the tab and was ready for a nap. Fonda Dos Mil Latin Food is inexpensive, with massive servings of food and great service. Stop in and give them a try.

Fonda Dos Mil Latin Food

1900 Broad Street

Chattanooga, TN 37408

(423) 386-5223

facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560417795630

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com