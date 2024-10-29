The Search For The Best Tacos In Town Takes Us To La Delicia Latin Cuisine

This week our search for the best tacos in Chatt town took me to La Delicia Latin Cuisine off Rossville Blvd.

This brick-and-mortar restaurant, owned by a Guatemalan family, started off as a food trailer, once parked by Tienda Aguila at the corner of 30th Street and Rossville Blvd.

It was a cash only food trailer, literally within walking distance of my house.

On a few occasions I ordered their chicken and rice plates, or their carnitas and rice plates, which mom and I would share.

I was bummed when they closed the store.

But they had already moved the restaurant from the trailer into its current location at 4308 Rossville Blvd. Although completely remodeled with new tables, TVs, and Guatemalan flags, you can still tell this was once a Pizza Hut. It’s inviting, although sometimes their music is a bit too loud, even for me.

I know I’ve been going on and on about authentic street tacos. Tortilla, protein, cilantro, and onions – PERIOD.

I ordered a shrimp taco, one Barbacoa and a carnitas taco. Let me just say, I had never tried their tacos before, but eating here has opened my mind to what a taco is or could be.

The tacos were tortillas, protein, cilantro and onions. So far so good, right?

The shells were warmed in a marinade, like how they prepare the shells for a Birria taco. It was the right amount of shrimp, pork and steak. They had the right amount of cilantro. Here’s the twist – the onions were sliced and GRILLED and they were also topped with a tiny amount of finely chopped cabbage.

WHAT?

Well, let me tell you what – I am now hooked on the concept of my tacos having grilled onions - ALWAYS. Lightly grilled and caramelized, it changed the flavor profile dramatically. The slight crunch from the cabbage was needed as the tortillas were soft and juicy. Your hands will get messy, so get the napkins ready or, dare I say, use a fork and knife (confession - I used utensils, don’t judge me).

I loved their guacamole! Massive chunks of avocado, tomatoes, onions, lime and a hint of jalapeno heat. I mean chunky, chunky cuts of avocado!

This is another place with an expansive menu. Four pages worth of food choices. Tacos, tortas, dinner plates featuring spicy chicken, or steak, or shrimp or a combination of two with beans and rice. They have fajitas, enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos, nachos, seafood platters and various soups. They offer vegetarian options and have desserts, soft drinks and aqua frescas.

As I mentioned, mom and I often ordered from the trailer and split a plate of their pechuga a la plancha, a chicken breast, pounded thin, served with beans, rice and pico-de-gallo. It’s delicious and something different if you don’t want to have tacos!

But who doesn’t want tacos?

One section of the menu lists some items they call authentic Guatemalteca. I know I’ll be trying some of these on my next few visits. One is their Pollo con papas (Fried chicken with French fries). We all know what fried chicken is, but this plate is unique in that the chicken and fries are covered in ketchup, mayonnaise and their homemade spicy Guatemalan sauce.

The Guatemalan flag is sky blue and white, but this dish comes out of the kitchen looking more like a Mexican flag – chicken and fries covered in white, red and green sauce!

Two things I’ve never seen or known about until I looked through their menu, were Shucos and Mixta Guatemalteca.

Both are a variation of what we call a hot dog. Shucos is a fajita style cooked steak, and a sausage stuffed into a Guatemalan bread and topped with guacamole, cooked cabbage, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and their spicy Guatemalan sauce. The Mixta Guatemalteca is the same, but the steak and sausage are wrapped in a flour or corn tortilla.

This place is proud of their heritage and the surrounding Guatemalan community. They often host events celebrating Guatemalan holidays. Their restaurant is available to rent for special events and birthdays. They are open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Tienda Aguila moved to a new location in Red Bank and is planning to open a second La Delicia next to the store. Right now, folks in Red Bank can order from their food trailer called La Delicia Taqueria.

La Delicia Latin Cuisine

4308 Rossville Blvd.

Chattanooga, TN 37407

(423) 531-3907

facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065287188758

$$-$$$

What’s your favorite taco place and why? Send me an email at Pattyl@brewermediagroup.com